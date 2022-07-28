These small-diameter logs were removed from the Malheur National Forest as part of a fuel-reduction project. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is seeking contractors to help reduce fuels on landscapes in Oregon and Washington.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is seeking contractors to help reduce wildfire fuels on the landscape — and thereby reduce wildfire danger — in Oregon and Washington.
The agency on Thursday posted 10 project opportunities for targeted fuel removal across the Pacific Northwest.
The projects fall into two major categories: mechanical treatments using heavy equipment, and manual treatments, using small power tools or hand tools. Manual treatments, the agency says, are suited for ecologically sensitive areas and to create defensible space around buildings.
The contracts, according to BLM, "will aim to protect vulnerable communities from wildfire while preparing natural landscapes for a changing climate."
According to the agency, the purpose of hazardous fuel treatments is to reduce dangerous buildup of vegetation on public lands, which can become tinder for wildfires.
“You know how it works from building fires on the beach. The more fuel you put there, the hotter your fire’s going to be,” is how Keala Hagmann, a University of Washington research ecologist, explains fuel buildup.
BLM says it plans to take a more preventive approach in the coming years, aiming to reduce hazardous fuels before wildfires strike.
Funding for the contract work will come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Congress passed in last year. It provided BLM with $878 million to be spent over the next five years on fuels management.
BLM is soliciting contractors through SAM.gov. Companies or individuals interested in contracting with BLM should search the key term "hazardous fuels" and submit a proposal by noon Pacific Time on Aug. 5.
