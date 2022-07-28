Progress timber and forests (copy)

These small-diameter logs were removed from the Malheur National Forest as part of a fuel-reduction project. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is seeking contractors to help reduce fuels on landscapes in Oregon and Washington.

 Richard Hanners/EO Media Group File

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is seeking contractors to help reduce wildfire fuels on the landscape — and thereby reduce wildfire danger — in Oregon and Washington.

The agency on Thursday posted 10 project opportunities for targeted fuel removal across the Pacific Northwest.

