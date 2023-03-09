Forest (copy)

A bill in Congress would allow tribes and counties to work with the federal government on managing forestlands.

Tribes and counties would have more opportunity to work on federal forest restoration and management projects — including landscape-scale work that crosses jurisdictional and ownership boundaries — under a new bill in Congress.

The Treating Tribes and Counties as Good Neighbors Act would fully extend Good Neighbor Authority program eligibility to tribes and counties. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., introduced the bill March 8.

