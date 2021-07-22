SALEM — Lawmakers should overhaul the Oregon Forest Resources Institute’s governing statute to improve the agency’s objectivity, according to state auditors.
Specifically, an “oversight function” should verify the agency’s forestry information is even-handed and its board should include non-timber industry representatives “to ensure a balance of public views,” the audit by the Oregon Audits Division said. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan oversees the division.
The prohibition against OFRI influencing legislation should be clarified to “reduce the risk of conflict or confusion” and its governing statute should provide “greater specificity and direction” regarding the institute’s purpose and authority, the audit said.
Thirty years ago, lawmakers created the agency to educate the public and landowners about forest management, with timber harvest taxes generating about $4 million in annual funding.
Last year, OFRI came under media scrutiny for its alleged attempts to manipulate legislation, scientific reports and public perceptions to benefit the timber industry, which prompted Gov. Kate Brown to request the audit.
The controversy also spurred the introduction of a bill that would have eliminated OFRI, but it was later amended to cutting the agency’s budget by two-thirds.
The proposal, House Bill 2357, passed the House, 32-27, but died in the Senate Finance and Revenue Committee when the legislature adjourned last month.
In addition to calling for revisions to OFRI’s governing statute, the audit also makes several recommendations for the agency:
• Enact a policy to steer the agency’s board and staff away from prohibited activities, such as instructing them when to seek “legal or ethical advice.”
• Improve the agency’s internal controls by implementing a mission statement that’s in line with OFRI’s statutory requirements, updating the agency’s strategic plan with “a clear mission” and adopting quality standards for the information put out by the institute.
• Enhance OFRI’s “transparency” by getting input from environmental groups and others about the agency’s work and including the agency’s “statutory mandate” in its educational materials, among other steps.
• Consult with the state’s Department of Justice and Department of Administrative Services as part of a “comprehensive review” of its governing statute and statewide policies.
The auditors made these recommendations after faulting OFRI for depicting itself as an “objective, educational entity” without being clear that it’s required by statute to support the forest products industry.
“The agency’s public opinion research and advertising efforts suggest the agency may be working to shift public attitudes and opinions to favor the industry, rather than providing objective information,” the audit said.
There is “ongoing confusion” about OFRI’s role as a public entity while the institute has “broad authority” but “limited oversight,” providing few “guard rails” for how the agency pursues its goals, the audit said.
All of the institute’s board members are associated with the timber industry, which is inconsistent with “good governance practices” and tends to undermine the objectivity of its educational information, the audit said.
Auditors also argue that OFRI has “made some misleading statements” about the state’s forestry laws by oversimplifying the “positive aspects of forestry” without delving into adverse environmental impacts.
“By avoiding the inclusion of opposing viewpoints, OFRI’s portrayal omits information important for understanding the complexities of forest management and forest practice law in Oregon and therefore risks misleading the public,” the audit said.
In a response letter to the audit, OFRI pointed out that it's funded entirely by taxes on timber companies. It would be unfair to deny the industry “the right to determine how these funds should be spent,” the letter said.
Erin Isselmann, OFRI’s executive director, said the agency has been transparent, since its website explains how the agency is funded and who sits on its board.
Oregon’s population has grown while its forestry laws have changed over the years, so OFRI tries to inform these newcomers about the industry and its regulations, Isselman said in the letter.
“However, depending on the type of communication channel or medium, it can be challenging to provide the full complexity on a specific forestry topic due to time and space constraints,” she said.
People who are interested in these subjects can find more in-depth reports on OFRI’s website, she said.
While the agency didn’t agree with some of the auditor’s characterizations, OFRI has agreed to implement the audit’s recommendations by next fall, the letter said.