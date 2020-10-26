Washington's Department of Natural Resources will "aggressively" push for funding to combat wildfires, its leader says.
"We know that our forest health crisis has been 50-plus years in the making, as a result of the lack of management within state, federal and private lands across the state, as well as a very much changing climate," said Hilary Franz, commissioner of public lands. "It is not a problem we're going to solve overnight."
Franz spoke to reporters Oct. 26 as the department announced its 2020 Forest Action Plan, which identifies more than 100 priority actions.
Franz said the department had already made "huge strides."
The department's forest health plan aims to treat 1.25 million acres of forests in Central Washington and Eastern Washington in the next 20 years. The department has already treated 220,000 acres since 2017.
"We have a long way to go," Franz said.
In the next legislative session, the department will request funding dedicated to wildfire protection, forest health and community resilience.
Franz did not give an amount for the funding request. In the past two years, the department asked for $62.5 million per year, she said.
"We will be identifying what exactly the amount is," she said. "Obviously, the amount shows you how fast you can get there."
The department will push "aggressively" for funding for wildfire response and forest health work and "double down" on efforts, securing the forest health plan within 10 to 15 years, she said.
"That is not an easy task, it's an enormous amount of landscape — much of it not within our jurisdictional authority, much of it in federal and private ownership," she said. "We've got to do more, we've got to work at the speed of wildfire."
The department has been more effective on initial attack, she said, using air and firefighting resources to stop fires quickly.
When Washington had "significant catastrophic fires," particularly around Labor Day, California, Oregon and Colorado were already on fire, and were using the majority of federal resources Washington depends upon.
The department also needs to work closely with federal partners, who have the largest amount of landscape that is forested and at risk, she said.
The plan identifies areas in Western Washington that are seeing more drought and disease impacts, and risk of die-off, Franz said.
One of the reasons the number of "catastrophic" fires has increased is due to more people living within forested areas, particularly on the west side of the state, she said.
The department is looking at areas of working forest land under the greatest threat of conversion to residential or commercial uses, which present a more significant risk to lives and property, Franz said.
As the climate changes and forests become unhealthy due to drought and disease, the potential for larger fires increases, state forester George Geissler said.
"The greatest number of fires we have are human-caused," he said. "If you think about the millions of people now living along the I-5 corridor, we also have the potential for a greater number of ignitions to occur."