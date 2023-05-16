GLIDE, Ore. — Salvage logging and replanting were two topics of discussion during a May 10 tour of the Archie Creek Fire area east of Glide, Ore.

The tour was part of the annual Oregon Society of American Foresters Conference that this year was held at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Ore.

CR Arche Creek 4.jpg

Participants of the Archie Creek Fire tour listen to a presentation about restoring fish habitat to Rock Creek, a tributary of the North Umpqua River, by placing fire-killed trees in the creek. Native shrubs, willows, cottonwood and incense cedar trees have also been planted in riparian zones to provide shade.
CR Archie Creek 2.jpg

Brennan Garrelts of Lone Rock Resources talks about salvage logging, replanting slopes and the recovery process during the recent Archie Creek Fire tour. Lone Rock was able to salvage log 2,500 acres of the company's 6,094 acres in the burn.
CR Archie Creek 3.jpg

The pavilion at the popular Millpond Recreation Site in the Rock Creek drainage is surrounded by timber that was burned in the 2020 Archie Creek Fire. The site is managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
