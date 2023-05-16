GLIDE, Ore. — Salvage logging and replanting were two topics of discussion during a May 10 tour of the Archie Creek Fire area east of Glide, Ore.
The tour was part of the annual Oregon Society of American Foresters Conference that this year was held at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Ore.
In addition to hundreds of structures, millions of trees of all ages on private and federal timberlands were burned over the 131,542 acres of devastation left by the fire that was first reported on Sept. 8, 2020.
Trees and willows providing shade for water and fish in streams were lost, and much of the soil was severely burned, making it impenetrable to rain.
For the last two years, work has been done to help kickstart the recovery process on the private and federal timberlands.
“Wildfires like Archie pose incredible challenges to private and federal foresters’ ability to remove the valuable timber, replant the future forest and help the fish when the shade is gone from the streams,” said Javier Goirigolzarri, the tour guide for the tour.
Goirigolzarri is a forestry consultant and a member of Communities for Healthy Forests, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the need to manage forest lands before catastrophic fires devastate the landscape and seeks change in state and federal policies regarding restoration of federal forest lands after fire, allowing faster, more effective forest management.
It’s estimated 2.5 billion board-feet of timber, 625,000 truckloads, burned in the fire.
Salvage and replanting efforts began on private timberlands before the fire was contained. Those efforts are continuing across private and federal lands.
Charley Moyer of Roseburg Forest Products told the tour group that his company salvaged timber totaling 128 million board-feet (32,000 truckloads) from about 7,000 acres of RFP’s 20,000 acres in the burn.
“We tried to salvage the trees 30 years and older,” Moyer said. “The majority of that was done in the first six months after the fire, but we’ve been in the salvage business for three years now.”
Brennan Garrelts of Lone Rock Resources explained that his company was able to salvage log 2,500 acres of its 6,094 acres in the burn.
The issue with burned timber is to salvage it as quickly as possible before insects invade and chew holes into it, making the wood of little or no value. Younger, smaller trees are most vulnerable to the insects.
Both companies were quick to begin planting Douglas fir seedlings on the logged off burnt slopes, in some cases before the fire was 100% contained in late October and on the same day as the last load of salvaged logs left on a truck.
“We were focused on the fire and salvage, but also on planting,” Garrelts said.
Lone Rock has planted 2.4 million seedlings since the winter of 2020-2021 and Roseburg Forest Products has planted 6 million. The survival rate of those seedlings is expected to be 85 to 90%, especially since there’s no competing brush and the fire eliminated or pushed rodents and wildlife out of the area for the last two years, leaving the seedlings with no competition for growth.
The Umpqua National Forest suffered 26,000 burned acres in the fire. Salvage logging on 366 acres produced 18.7 million board-feet.
Another 10 million board-feet came from trees felled during the construction of fire lines, contingency lines and along roadsides to make travel safe. Those trees were decked and sold as deck sales, said Kris Hennings, an ecosystems staff officer with the UNF.
The first salvage sale in the national forest was sold in November 2020 and all other sales were sold in 2021.
“We do anticipate advertising one more salvage sale from the Archie Creek Fire in the near future,” Hennings said.
Large trees are the last to suffer insect damage so there could still be value in salvaging them from the burned area.
The reforestation effort on the national forest has included 240 pounds of ready-to-germinate seed spread by helicopter over 1,700 acres and 444,000 seedlings planted. Another 678,000 seedlings will be planted over the next few years, according to Adrienne Barcas, a UNF silviculturalist.
No additional aerial seeding on the Archie Creek burn is planned.
“We’re already seeing some natural reforestation,” said Barcas.
“This has been so unprecedented,” she added of the size and severity of the Archie Creek Fire. “We’re pleased with how quickly we were able to get in and respond.”
The Bureau of Land Management had 40,000 acres burned in the fire. This was the largest and most severe fire in the history of the Roseburg, Oregon, BLM District. Approximately 28,000 of the BLM acres suffered greater than 90% tree mortality.
Twenty-four advertised timber sale contracts and 21 negotiated contracts in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 resulted in 126 million board-feet being harvested. That timber came from the harvest of hazard trees near residences, structures, power lines, the North Umpqua Highway, BLM roads, recreation sites and merchantable stands impacted by the fire.
The reforestation effort is the largest on record for the Roseburg BLM District. During the winter of 2020-2021, seedlings were planted on 2,000 acres. The following winter, 6,100 acres were planted and 7,000 acres received seedlings this past winter. Another 7,000 acres will be planted next winter.
The BLM plantings have included Douglas fir, western red cedar, incense cedar, western hemlock, ponderosa pine, sugar pine, western white pine and grand fir.
“It’s been a mix in proportion to what was there pre-fire,” explained Werner Krueger, a BLM forester.
One BLM handout explained that “successful reforestation will require the equivalent of 30 years worth of risk management program assumed levels of tree planting and seeding compressed into a five-year period.”
The dead standing snags will soon be too hazardous for tree planting crews in areas that remain unplanted.
“Our local BLM and Forest Service foresters face even greater challenges posed by the federal regulations with which they must comply,” Goirigolzarri said. “By default, they are required to leave over 90% of the burned timber untouched. Their ability to successfully replant most of the burned ground is limited.”
Goirigolzarri said he hoped during the tour the mix of professional foresters and forestry students, “our future professionals,” could visualize what they would see on this landscape in 50 years.
