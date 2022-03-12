A federal appeals court has again rejected arguments that an experiment aimed at removing barred owls to help threatened spotted owls runs afoul of environmental laws.
Lawsuits filed by the Friends of Animals nonprofit have repeatedly tried to stop the barred owl removal experiment since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the project nearly a decade ago.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now affirmed the dismissal of the group’s third complaint, which claimed that “safe harbor” agreements with landowners participating in the experiment violated the Endangered Species Act.
“We hold that this experiment will produce a ‘net conservation benefit’ under the plain language of the ESA’s implementing regulations because it allows the agency to obtain critical information to craft a policy to protect threatened or endangered species,” the 9th Circuit said.
Northern spotted owls were listed as a threatened species more than three decades ago, resulting in strict federal logging restrictions, but their population has continued to fall due to competition from barred owls.
Friends of Animals opposed killing barred owls but that portion of the study is now largely concluded after more than 3,000 of them were shot in several areas along the West Coast.
Populations of spotted owls stabilized in areas where barred owls were removed but decreased by 12% a year where the competing species remained, according to a study published last year by federal agencies, universities and others.
“The results demonstrated that the most substantial changes in population dynamics of northern spotted owls over the past two decades were associated with the invasion, population expansion, and subsequent removal of barred owls,” the study said.
However, Friends of Animals remains concerned about the “safe harbor” agreements that shield landowners from liability under the Endangered Species Act.
Under those deals, several private forestland owners and Oregon’s state government can harvest timber in areas where spotted owls have newly settled due to the removal of barred owls.
The plaintiff argued these agreements didn’t meet the ESA’s requirement that “safe harbor” only be provided for a “net conservation benefit” to the protected species.
However, the 9th Circuit has now agreed with an earlier court ruling that collecting research data qualifies as a “net conservation benefit,” even if it doesn’t directly cause spotted owls to recover.
“In short, we hold that ‘net conservation benefit’ as used in the ESA regulation includes informational benefit provided by the barred owl removal experiment,” the 9th Circuit said.
The 9th Circuit said the federal government properly identified “baseline sites” that were inhabited by spotted owls before the experiment began. These “baseline” areas cannot be logged under the “safe harbor” deals.
Logging can occur if spotted owl sites are unoccupied for three to five years under the “safe harbor” agreements — there’s no legal requirement for them to be permanently “abandoned,” the 9th Circuit said.
The federal government may permit logging in areas used by young and displaced “floaters” while protecting sites used by actual “resident” spotted owls, the appellate ruling said. “It was reasonable for FWS and the parties to set baseline sites based on ‘resident’ owls that are of primary conservation importance.”
Although the “safe harbor” agreement with Oregon’s government covered a portion of the owl’s “critical habitat,” the amount of land was too small to impair species recovery, the 9th Circuit said.
The agency was also justified in studying the experiment’s impacts on nesting and roosting habitat, rather than other habitat types, the ruling said.
The 9th Circuit also disagreed with the plaintiff’s claims that the barred owl removal experiment violated the National Environmental Policy Act.
After the agency performed a comprehensive “environmental impact statement” for the experiment, it was legally sufficient to conduct less rigorous “environmental assessments” of the “safe harbor” deals, the appellate ruling said.
The impacts of logging under the “safe harbor” agreements were likely to be relatively minor, since spotted owls would only reside in those areas due to the removal of barred owls, the 9th Circuit said.
“In other words, spotted owls would be taken only if the experiment managed to increase the spotted owl’s population and range,” the ruling said.