A federal judge has overturned an 80,000-acre landscape restoration project in Idaho’s Payette National Forest for reducing canopy cover in violation of a forest plan.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill has vacated the Forest Service’s approval of the Lost Creek-Boulder Creek Landscape Restoration Project for the second time, after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reached a similar conclusion in 2018.
The judge has determined that despite the Forest Service’s explanation of the project’s rationale, which was ordered by the 9th Circuit, the agency has still failed to abide by mandatory elements of the forest plan for the Payette National Forest.
Specifically, the project proposes to shift about 32,000 acres from a land designation that requires more trees and a closed canopy to another designation that aims for fewer but larger trees with less canopy cover.
The Forest Service argued the change was made to emphasize habitat restoration and conservation, but the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and other environmental groups claimed it actually “paved the way for logging more trees.”
After the 9th Circuit ruled the project didn’t meet the “desired vegetative conditions” established in the Payette forest plan, the Forest Service made “some minor changes in the recreation improvement” but generally implemented “the same management activities on the same acres in the same locations,” according to the environmental plaintiffs.
While the Forest Service acknowledged there would be an “overabundance” of open canopy forest stands under the project, it argued this deviation from the forest plan could be corrected.
The judge rejected the agency’s argument, since curing a violation with a later project this way would mean the forest plan “could be ignored” and would render the National Forest Management Act “null.”
“Such reasoning would also support building a parking lot because it would be easier to remove later than an office building,” Winmill said.