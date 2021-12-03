Animal health officials are warning poultry farms to protect their flocks from bird flu, a virus striking Europe, Asia and Africa and that has the potential to hit the U.S.
Viruses that can mutate into highly pathogenic avian influenza were found at high rates in wild birds this summer on both coasts, according to the USDA.
Migrating birds shed pathogens deadly to chickens and turkeys. Animal health officials respond to bird flu outbreaks by quarantining farms and euthanizing flocks.
"There's a lot of stuff floating around out there," Washington State Agriculture Department field veterinarian Dana Dobbs said Friday. "We're praying it keeps going and doesn't land here."
Some 50 million chickens and turkeys were culled in the U.S. in 2014-15 during the last major bird flu epidemic. The country has had isolated outbreaks since then, but nothing as catastrophic.
Health officials concluded waterfowl introduced the virulent influenza to North America during the fall migration. Agencies continue to test wild birds as an early warning system.
The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said more than 3,800 birds in the Pacific and Atlantic flyways were tested this summer.
None had bird flu, but a little more than 27% had the H5 virus, compared to 1.7% the first summer after the epidemic. The H5 virus can evolve into highly pathogenic avian influenza and in rare cases be transmitted to humans.
"Because of the high amount of virus circulating in birds this year, there is an increased risk of a high path (avian influenza) outbreak coming out of these flyways," APHIS Associate Administrator Jack Shere said in a video conference Nov. 19.
Some 41 countries have had bird flu outbreaks since May, according to the World Organization for Animal Health. Most outbreaks occur between October and April, peaking in February.
Bird flu began appearing in North America in 2014 in early December, with chicken and turkey producers in British Columbia's Fraser Valley being the first to have infected flocks.
In mid-December, a wild duck collected just to the south in Whatcom County was the first wild or domestic bird to test positive for highly pathogenic bird flu in the U.S. that year.
"As migratory birds from all over the globe enter our flyways, viruses we have been watching are too close for comfort," Shere said.
In a report on the 2014 outbreak, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the Fraser Valley was unusually warm and wet that year. Migratory birds stayed longer and were observed in flooded fields, conditions that are being repeated this year in the region.
At the onset of the 2014-15 epidemic, the USDA boasted the U.S. had the best measures in the world to prevent bird flu from spreading through commercial barns.
The virus, nevertheless, ran though many poultry operations, particularly in the Midwest. Since then, the USDA has required producers to adopt biosecurity plans to qualify for compensation for euthanized flocks.
The Washington agriculture department reviews biosecurity plans for nine commercial poultry producers and 40 backyard flocks.
"Our commercial producers are very well aware of avian influenza and how to protect their flocks," Dobbs said.