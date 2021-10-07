YAKIMA, Wash. — Wilco, a farmer-owned cooperative that operates a chain of farm supply stores, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest store Sept. 27 in Yakima, Wash.
The 37,000-square-foot store, not counting offices and break room, will serve customers across Yakima County, a major agricultural region. The new store, which cost between $2 million and $3 million to construct, represents Wilco's third opening in 10 months; the other two recent openings were in California.
According to board members, the co-op plans to continue expanding at a rate of about two to three new stores annually.
Getting construction done on time was a challenge, said Sam Bugarsky, Wilco's president and CEO, due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions, higher material costs and labor shortages across the U.S.
"But we did it," said Bugarsky. "I'm completely amazed that we were able to stay on schedule."
Wilco's new farm store — and the co-op's continued expansion — illustrate several key trends in the broader farm economy.
First, Bugarsky said Wilco has seen a significant uptick in the number of customers interested in "rural living," "hobby farm" and small-scale farming products.
Bugarsky said the growing demand for small-scale rural and farm products can probably be attributed in part to widespread lifestyle changes during the pandemic. More families and individuals working remotely have moved to the country or to the urban-rural interface, where more people are gardening, building fences and raising pets and farm animals.
"It's just exploded," said Bugarsky, referring to the growth in the small farm and rural living sector. The demand in that area, he said, is "exceptional."
Bugarsky isn't the only farm store leader to notice this trend.
Tim Robinson, a buyer for Coastal Farm and Ranch Supply, said that during the pandemic, he has also seen an increase in people raising chickens, gardening and doing other "small farm activities."
Coastal has 20 stores in Washington and Oregon and also been opening new stores, including one in Salem last year and in Corvallis and Cornelius, Ore., and Auburn, Wash., this year, according to the company's Facebook page.
According to the U.S. Census of Agriculture, each year, a higher percentage of farms across the U.S. are small farms with fewer than 10 acres.
"One of our big motivations for store growth comes from our farmer-owned board and the purpose statement that they set up for us, to strengthen agriculture and rural lifestyles," said Bugarsky of Wilco.
Demand in the larger-scale industrial farming space, Bugarsky said, is "solid."
"The farming economy is good in the West," he said.
Wilco is still seeing strong demand from farmers and ranchers for its agronomy offerings, energy products and hazelnut processing services.
One of the biggest challenges, Bugarsky said, is that fertilizer and other inputs remain expensive for Wilco to buy, and thus Bugarsky said the store must pass on its costs.
"We're doing our best to keep things in supply and affordable, but I feel bad for the farmers that have had to pay for the higher fertilizer," he said.
Bugarsky said he's excited to serve the Yakima community. The new store, with the exception of one unfilled opening for a dog groomer, is fully staffed despite a 7% labor shortage companywide.