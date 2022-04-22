WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Apolina Yerena’s experience in agriculture began as a strawberry picker and has led to owning an organic farm.
“My father and grandfather started growing conventional strawberries and started to convert a plot of conventional berries to organic,” said Apolina's son, Adrian, who operates the farm with his father and his brother, Ricardo. “We have two small farms that make up 22 acres, one in Watsonville and the other 5 acres in Castroville.”
Their wide variety stands out among other growers, as they bring Chandler, Seascape, Albion and Mara Des Bois strawberries, along with tayberries, blackberries and raspberries to two farmers markets in San Francisco.
They also grow dry farm tomatoes, green beans, tomatillos, yacon, summer squash, cranberry beans and squash blossoms.
“Yacon is the most unusual and interesting crop we farm,” Adrian said. “It is a root crop that comes from Colombia and Peru. We originally started growing it for personal use after we found out my mom was diagnosed with diabetes. We found that the tubers have a lot of beneficial health properties.”
As organic farmers, they use beneficial insects to control pests and plant wild flowers in the middle and end of the strawberry rows to attract pests with their sweeter pollen and scent.
The Yerenas have innovated and diversified their operations over the years. For example, they started creating produce boxes during the pandemic.
The unique “Farm 2 Fridge” program began in 2020 in partnership with other local organic farms. The payments from sales go directly to the farmers.
The four California participants are Yerena Farms; Green Thumb Organics, Salinas; Knoll Farms, Brentwood; and Alfieri Farms, San Joaquin.
The statewide drought has been felt by almost everyone in California agriculture, but the Yerenas say they are fortunate.
“We live and farm close to the ocean, which helps with the temperature and climate of the crops,” Adrian said.
But the maritime climate has its challenges, he said.
”We also have to be smarter on when we plant our crops, which pushes back our seasonal timeline, and in some cases it makes the season shorter,” Adrian said.
Dry farm tomatoes are popular among farmers market shoppers. They are watered only until they start to flower.
"This makes the tomatoes more flavorful and makes our tomato season go farther into fall," he said.
Christine Farren, executive director of Foodwise, the nonprofit that operates several farmers markets in the Bay Area, recognized Yerena Farms as a mainstay of two of San Francisco's largest markets.
"Yerena Farms, and specifically Apolina and Silvia Yerena, have been a part of the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market for over 25 years, and helped found the Mission Community Market,” she said. “They are beloved by home cooks and professional chefs alike for their delicious berries, which we are lucky to enjoy from March through November in the Bay Area.”
Farren said the Yerenas have established a trajectory that Foodwise hopes can become more common for growers in California, as owning land can provide much-needed stability and build generational wealth to be passed down.