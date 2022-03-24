DIXON, Calif. — David Medrano started on the bottom rung of the agricultural ladder, but he has arrived at the top. He operates his own family farm.
“I landed a job washing buckets for a flower wholesaler,” he said. “I started at the very bottom and gradually learned more and more about the flower industry.”
He was eventually promoted to wholesale manager. As he learned more about flowers and the process of growing and cutting them for market, he started taking charge of the wholesaler’s flower inventory and became fully immersed in the flower world.
In 2001, he began growing his own flower business — Medrano’s Flowers — with a small variety of flowers and an extensive knowledge of flowers he had gathered over 15 years.
Today, his 5-acre farm grows more than 60 varieties of flowers year-round. His wife, Rosa, and their daughter and two sons help.
To keep the flowers continuously fresh and blooming, Medrano covers each flower bed with plastic sheets and drills each sheet with holes for weed and humidity control.
It also allows him to control water usage. This keeps most of the moisture in the soil. Drip irrigation is used.
Timing is a key part of his effort to sustain flower growth and variety. Medrano and his family plan which flowers to grow for each season months in advance.
He readily acknowledges that he has a favorite flower.
“Out of the large variety of flowers that I grow, my favorite is the Canterbury Bells, but the most popular flowers among my customers are dahlias and tulips,” he said.
He also has a flower that's particularly hard to grow.
“The flower that I’ve had the most difficulty to grow would probably be Tweedia, because it wilts too quickly,” he said.
Pests are not a problem because his main focus is on maintaining a clean and organized growing area.
Farmers markets are where most of his sales take place.
“Even though I sold flowers to wholesalers, I also felt that it was important to also sell them at the farmers markets,” Medrano said. “It is a small business, and it was about keeping my family’s wishes of staying as a family business.”
Brie Mazurek, the communications director of Foodwise — formerly CUESA — concurs. The nonprofit operates the Mission Community Market and the Ferry Plaza Market in San Francisco.
"Throughout the seasons, David and Rosa Medrano bring a variety of beautiful locally grown flowers and fresh herbs to our Mission neighbors," she said. "We love seeing their stand brimming with tulips in the spring, dahlias in the summer, and marigolds in the fall. The Medranos embody the spirit of family farming and community."