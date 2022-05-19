CARUTHERS, Calif. — Mark and Kim Sorensen both were raised in agriculture, grew up in the same small California town but wanted to plant something new.
They chose blueberries.
“My husband Mark is a fifth-generation raisin farmer and my grandfather and father owned an agricultural pump company,” Kim said. “We planted our first blueberries in 1997 after deciding we wanted to diversify. We also wanted to have something more ‘hands-on’ for our three daughters to grow up with.”
Blueberries were new to the area so they had to learn as they went.
Lesson No. 1: Blueberries are hard to grow. In fact, they require perfect soil and many nutrients to get good taste and high quality, Kim said.
Also, blueberries do not offer immediate results; plants take 3-5 years to reach full production.
Though California ranks fourth in the nation in blueberry production, the combination of climate and tight water supply create challenges that other top blueberry-growing regions such as Oregon and Washington state don't have.
Today, Triple Delight Blueberries boasts 100 acres planted to blueberries — 70 acres are organic and 30 acres are conventional.
The farm was named after the Sorensens’ three daughters, Johannah, Elizabeth and Olivia.
It is a family farming operation. In addition to the daughters’ involvement, two sons-in-law, Jace White and Jeff Jantzen, work full-time on the farm.
The Sorensens sell most of their blueberry harvest directly to consumers at farmers markets.
Every spring the family looks forward to returning to the markets to connect with their customers.
“Kim and Mark Sorensen have been growing blueberries since the mid-1990s, when they first diversified their farming operation,” said Lulu Meyer, director of operations for Foodwise, operator of the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in San Francisco. "It's a true family affair at Triple Delight Blueberries, with everyone in the Sorensen family involved in managing the farm's day-to-day operations, harvesting and direct marketing.”
They have kept their operation small, and in the last few years have increased the amount of organic acreage in production.
Meyer said she has had the pleasure of watching their daughters grow up at the markets, and it is "so great to see them, and their spouses, taking on even more of the direct-to-consumer part of the farm."
“We grow seven different varieties,” Kim said.
She said the most popular varieties are:
• Star, which has an intense and more acidic flavor with a firm texture.
• Snow Chaser, which is smaller but sweet.
• Legacy, which produces large and firm berries "that always pops in your mouth with a perfect combination of sweet and tangy,” she said.
Each variety ripens at different times, which allows the season to be spread over 10-12 weeks from April to July.
The family takes pride in the quality of their blueberries, which takes a tremendous amount of time and money to grow right.
After all these years of growing blueberries and trying different recipes, Kim said her favorite way to enjoy blueberries is “straight off the bush!”