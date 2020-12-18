Aba Kiser knows food comes from farmers. But she wants to go the next step and organize events to help them form communities and support one another.
Kiser is project manager of Washington State University's food systems program and coordinator of the Cascadia Grains conference, which supports small-scale grain farmers.
In her job organizing ag-related events, she helps farmers get together to share their experiences and expertise and, in the process, form communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a "wild time" to think about defining or expanding agricultural communities, she said.
"We've realized, with this constraint we all have, it's really a huge opportunity to be able to define your community however you want to," she said.
Kiser sees her role as giving people the space to share their expertise.
"I'm really interested in structures that are equitable, revelatory and the idea that the best idea can come from anywhere in the room, and it likely will," Kiser said.
"Aba is fearless in advocating for social equity and inclusiveness in agriculture, and tireless in her efforts to reach out to under-represented communities in the U.S. and across South America," said Kevin Murphy, WSU specialty crop breeder. "Aba has had, and will continue to have, a positive impact on marginalized farmers and communities who are not otherwise represented by established industries."
Equity, social justice and inclusion are Kiser's priorities when planning a conference or event, said Lane Selman, director of the Culinary Breeding Network in Oregon, which connects breeders, seed dealers, farmers and chefs.
"It's also really fun to work with her," Selman added. "She brings a lot of joy and honest interest in what she's doing. She believes in it, and it comes through."
Kiser grew up in Virginia, and when she was young she sang with a jazz group at her father's restaurant during brunch.
She uses her background as a musician, farmer, farmers market manager and food enthusiast to help people connect and tell their stories.
"In some ways, my journey has always been connected to food," she said.
Kiser still performs as a musician. She appears under the name Abakis. She made an album, "I'm One, Too," and plays in a band — "me and whoever I can convince to play at the time."
She describes her music as "roots-y orchestral folk pop, with a heartache for country swing and jazz."
But putting together meaningful events, both in-person and online, remains her priority.
"It's always been a focus of mine to create these events that bring together culture and food, that creates revelatory experiences for people, and allows them to connect and enjoy beautiful food, but with a context and understanding of where it comes from," she said.