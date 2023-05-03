CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Northwest Agriculture Business Center, a nonprofit organization supported by the government, exists to help farmers in Western Washington prosper.
NABC's expertise includes organizing cooperatives, introducing growers to buyers and vice versa, helping farmers promote their goods, teaching business lessons and helping them apply for grants and loans.
Executive Director Mike Peroni oversees it. He took the job seven months ago and volunteers that he's got a "tiger by the tail." "We have so much going on," he said.
By its accounting, NABC has helped grow the region's farm revenue by more than $45 million over the past decade. If it does its job well, NABC recedes into the background as projects take hold and farmers become more profitable.
NABC has nine project managers and an annual budget of about $1 million. State lawmakers just appropriated $700,000 to support NABC over the next two years.
"I think there's an undeniable public benefit," Peroni said. "I'd like to very much like to live in a world where a family can make a living on a farm."
An experienced farmer, Peroni, 58, was named NABC director in September, succeeding longtime director David Bauermeister, who retired. Peroni had been the assistant director for the previous year.
NABC was founded in 2006 to assist farmers in northwest Washington. It has expanded to southwest Washington and has a presence in 12 counties. It goes where it's needed. "I think you'll see NABC eventually cover all the counties in Western Washington," Peroni said.
Success stories
NABC's notable projects include "food hubs" to connect small farms to big buyers. NABC also participates in location-based brand programs, such as Genuine Skagit Valley and Whidbey Island Grown.
NABC got into southwest Washington by hiring Peroni in 2019 to represent agriculture in flood-control planning in the Chehalis River Basin.
Peroni has been farming in Lewis County since the late 1980s. At the peak, he and his wife, Heidi, had 25 employees and 75 acres of organic vegetables, berries and flowers.
They scaled the operation back to about 7 acres, as Peroni took on other jobs besides farming. "I'd be fibbing if I said I didn't miss it," he said.
Pennsylvania beginnings
Peroni grew up in southeast Pennsylvania, the son of a stonemason. Other family members were in construction, too.
At Earlham College, founded by Quakers in Indiana, Peroni used his background to oversee the construction of a chicken coop at the school's farm. He cites the experience as an introduction to agriculture.
As a young man, he traveled to California and fell for the West Coast. He made a deal with an orchardist to sell organic apples at San Francisco Bay area farmers markets.
It was a heady time to be in organic agriculture, Peroni recalled. "It felt like we were going to change the world."
Growing grain
Several years ago, some farmers in southwest Washington were thinking about the changing times and hit upon growing grains.
Lewis County farmer Dave Fenn said he approached Bauermeister, then the NABC director, at a reception in Olympia and asked for help. "He thought about it for three seconds and said 'yes,'" Fenn said.
From that contact, a plan was made to export grain by rail from the Port of Chehalis. The Southwest Washington Growers Cooperative, with the support of the port and NABC, hopes to build nine silos next to a rail spur.
"NABC has been very helpful, and we're grateful," said Fenn, president of the cooperative.
The silos are still on the drawing board. For the past several years, farmers have rigged a makeshift conveyor system to transfer grain, mostly barley, to railcars.
The cooperative started in 2019 with four members. Farmers harvested 178 acres in 2020, 391 acres in 2021 and 688 acres in 2022. This year, 10 farmers have contracted to plant more than 1,000 acres of grain, mostly spring barley.
The cooperative sells grain to Great Western Malting Co. in Vancouver and Talking Cedar brewery and distillery in Rochester, Wash.
"There's interest in this product. I believe it's a viable alternative to the processing vegetables that were once grown here," Peroni said.
