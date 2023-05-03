Mike Peroni

Northwest Agriculture Business Center Executive Director Mike Peroni, shown here in a conference room at the Port of Chehalis in southwest Washington, heads up an organization that helps farmers in Western Washington prosper.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Northwest Agriculture Business Center, a nonprofit organization supported by the government, exists to help farmers in Western Washington prosper.

NABC's expertise includes organizing cooperatives, introducing growers to buyers and vice versa, helping farmers promote their goods, teaching business lessons and helping them apply for grants and loans.

Northwest Agriculture Business Center Executive Director Mike Peroni walks through his organic berry farm in Curtis, Wash., about 40 miles south of Olympia.
