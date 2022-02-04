FORESTVILLE, Calif. — Corie Brooks raises tiny crops on a tiny farm. For the past 28 years, she has grown sprouts and microgreens on 1 acre.
She says that sometimes the definitions of the two are blurred. “Sprouts are the first leaves the seeds produce,” she said. “Microgreens are the first true leaves produced next."
Growing sprouts and microgreens is no easy task.
"Some sprouts and microgreens are harder than others to grow," Brooks said. "Each one has different tricks.”
Brooks, a food scientist, opened Brooks and Daughters 28 years ago.
Today she lives on 5 acres and farms just under 1 acre with five greenhouses on it.
The farm sells 80% of the sprouts it grows to consumers at the CUESA Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market in San Francisco and the farmers market in Berkeley.
One of the hardest things — in addition to getting them to grow — is getting them to reach marketability at the right time, she said. Tracking the weather is essential.
Brooks & Daughters farm never uses pesticides, herbicides or commercial fertilizer and uses only water and organic compost on the sprouts.
The health benefits are many. The tiny plants have concentrated amounts of most of the vitamins and minerals humans need.
Studies also show that microgreens have 8-10 times the vitamins and minerals by weight compared to the adult plant. An ounce of wheatgrass juice is the equivalent of eating 1 1/2 pounds of vegetables.
Also, the flavor is concentrated, she said.
The farm starts all its sprouts in buckets of water outdoors. Next, they are transferred to specially designed racks under a large shaded structure. As the seeds sprout, they are planted in soil or in 17-by-17-inch open-bottom nursery flats and moved into greenhouses.
The sprouts and microgreens then grow for one to four weeks in the greenhouses before they are ready for market.
"Corie Brooks has been farming for almost 25 years and had a background in food science before taking over the farm," said Lulu Meyer, CUESA's director of operations. "She grows more than 30 varieties of sprouts and microgreens on the farm, rotating them throughout the year and feeds what she doesn’t sell to her small but very happy chicken flock."
There have been some downturns in the sprout market due to COVID pandemic. The business had a "horrendous" 2020 because 60% of its sales are to restaurants, which also generally had an awful year, Brooks said.
Retail sales were down, too.
2021 was better and things seem to be improving now despite omicron.
"She takes a lot of pride in growing specialty microgreens for chefs in the Bay Area, which is very evident if you ever visit her at the Saturday Ferry Plaza Farmers Market," Meyer said. "Her stand is often the first stop for chefs as they line up for a shot of her wheatgrass to power them through their market shopping."
Brooks adds that neither of her daughters — Geneva and Lindsay — is involved in the business.
“When my oldest went into the Peace Corps they asked her what she wanted to do. She said, ‘Anything but agriculture!’ Growing up they did help with the business and I believe the close-up look at the amount of hard work, involved in farming, was enlightening.”