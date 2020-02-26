Nathan Pauls

Hometown: Reedley, Calif.

Owner: Luffa Gardens

Occupation: Luffa sponge grower

Family: Wife, Sherri; daughter, Jessica

Website: luffagardens.com

Sponge trivia: There is no correct spelling of the sponge: luffa, loofah or loofa. Originally, luffa sponges were imported to the U.S. from Japan until World War II.

Quote: “Sherri and I believe in self-reliance as much as possible. We raise and grow a lot of our food in order to maintain a healthy, sustainable and joyous life. We are Godly people who believe this Earth is a gift from God, given to us to care for and use in a responsible way.”