OLYMPIA — Washington legislators may loosen restrictions on the money-making prospects of entrepreneurs making food in their homes.
The Senate and House are considering bills to double the annual limit on cottage-food sales to $50,000 and automatically raise the cap for inflation.
Cottage-food permit holders have been limited to gross revenues of $25,000 since 2015. Lawmakers most recently rejected doubling the cap in 2019.
Since then, inflation has raised production costs and eaten into profits, said Rep. Carolyn Esklick, R-Sultan, the prime sponsor of House Bill 1500.
Sen. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, introduced a companion measure, Senate Bill 5107, in that chamber.
The state Department of Agriculture issued 484 cottage-food permits in 2022. Products must be low-risk foods such as baked goods, stovetop candies, jams, jellies and fruit butters.
Food must be made in a person's home and sold directly to consumers. If someone exceeds the revenue cap, they must apply for a food-processors license or close for the year.
Most states do not cap cottage-food sales, according to the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic. Oregon caps cottage-foods sales at $30,000 a year. Idaho does not have a limit.
At a recent hearing, Carol Berch of Toledo, Wash., told lawmakers that she's had to stop selling baked goods in two of the past four years to stay under the cap.
With the price of butter, eggs and other ingredients rising, she said she's had to raise her prices and that she expects to again reach the cap this year without selling more baked goods.
Berch said she sells her products at farmers markets, summer festivals and other events.
"We we will hit our $25,000 limit in the middle of the summer, right in the middle of market season," she said.
No one testified at Senate and House committee hearings against doubling the cap.
Eslick and Shewmake proposed adjusting the cap for inflation every two years. The agriculture department suggested every four years to be in line with other inflation-adjusted programs overseen by the department.
The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee may vote on the bill Thursday.
