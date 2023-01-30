Cottage foods revenue (copy)

Washington state Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, has introduced a bill to double to $50,000 the gross revenue a person can collect selling homemade food directly to customers.

 Courtesy Photo

OLYMPIA — Washington legislators may loosen restrictions on the money-making prospects of entrepreneurs making food in their homes.

The Senate and House are considering bills to double the annual limit on cottage-food sales to $50,000 and automatically raise the cap for inflation.

