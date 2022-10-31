Global Gardens

Boise-based Global Gardens has been in operation for more than 18 years.

 Guy Hand/Global Gardens

An urban agriculture grant USDA recently awarded to Boise-based Jannus Inc. will help farms for refugees expand.

The farms, called Global Gardens, have operated in Boise for more than 18 years. The program of the Idaho Office for Refugees, at the nonprofit Jannus, provides farm-related training, expertise, land, water and infrastructure.

