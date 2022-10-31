An urban agriculture grant USDA recently awarded to Boise-based Jannus Inc. will help farms for refugees expand.
The farms, called Global Gardens, have operated in Boise for more than 18 years. The program of the Idaho Office for Refugees, at the nonprofit Jannus, provides farm-related training, expertise, land, water and infrastructure.
The program has five farms on 11 acres; 19 primary farmers and 13 family members; and 60 community gardeners. All current farmers and gardeners arrived in the state as refugees. Many had agricultural backgrounds but lacked resources and opportunities to restart those careers.
Recently booming housing development substantially limits land access for farming, Global Gardens said in a project summary.
The $268,000 grant supports a three-year project to start in January. Partners are the state Department of Correction and the Idaho Foodbank, said Holly Beech, communications manager for the Idaho Office for Refugees.
The project will add the Correction Department’s 15-acre Pleasant Valley Farm site south of Boise. Out of production for several years, it needs soil preparation, water infrastructure, storage and washing facilities. Global Gardens farmers and gardeners will occupy it in phases starting next year.
The project will expand the impact and reach of Global Gardens, “leading to greater success of small urban farmers of refugee backgrounds and their inclusion in the local food economy,” the group said.
USDA is investing $14.2 million in 52 grants in 27 states. Goals include helping recipients develop business plans and zoning proposals, provide job training and education, and increase food production and access in economically distressed communities, the agency said in a release.
The grants build on $26.3 million in projects funded since 2020 through its Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production.
The competitive program is part of USDA’s broad support for urban agriculture, small-acreage operations, local and regional food systems, and underserved communities, said Curtis Elke, Idaho state conservationist with the agency’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
It has had substantial impact, “and we look forward to co-investing in bold ideas to support agriculture in the urban landscape while also empowering local communities to provide fresh, healthful foods,” he said.
