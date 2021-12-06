OREGON CITY — Gabriella Tordova always wanted to live on the land. She said she has a journal entry from 30 years ago in which she said her dream was to have land where she could grow her own food.
“This was a dream I always had,” she said.
Tordova owns Three Goats Farm in Oregon City that has an acre for farming, 64 fruit trees and 35 acres of forest. She is joined by farmers Levi Barbary, Nicholas Gonzales and Sasha Langesfeld.
The farm practices regenerative agriculture and puts an emphasis on building community. The farm is set up for people who want to join as full-time residents, but it also offers the option for people to be involved in the farm and community without having to live there.
They raise ducks, chickens, pigs and geese as well as grow a variety of produce.
“It kind of happened starting with us wanting to take care of ourselves and then helping other people through selling to friends,” Tordova said.
Three Goats Farm is in its fifth year and sells its products through community supported agriculture — known as a CSA — and farmers markets. They also offer market shares, pork shares and a ferment club.
“We’re pretty much doing everything,” Barbary said. “(Customers) have been really into it and I think they appreciate the single source for things.”
He added that on the last day of the farmers market someone bought a jar of sauerkraut and called them to say that he “had to be on our CSA,” he said.
Building their soil is a crucial part of their farming practices, Barbary said.
They utilize insect netting, stale seed beds, crop rotation, drip irrigation and variety selection to minimize weeds, insects and fungus as well as maximize their production. Stale seed beds is a technique in which weed seeds are allowed to germinate and then are killed before the crop is planted.
One of the big goals for the future is to continue building the community through farming. Tordova said there is a community farming program near Vancouver, B.C., in which people from the city participate on the farm on weekends.
“We just hope to attract more people to join us,” she said, adding that they’ve been doing it informally with friends and other volunteers. “But we want to make it more formalized … and be a bridge between people in the city so they can have more experience of where their food comes from.”
Tordova said when she bought the property the plan was to create a multi-generational living situation. As more families have joined the farm, they bought the house neighboring the property.
One of the challenges the farm faces is limited water rights, but Tordova said in the future they might acquire an adjacent piece of land that has more water rights. Their property also allows room for expansion in the forest.
“There’s all kinds of possibilities, like mushroom farming and more grazing, because that’s not water dependent,” she said.
Although the farm didn’t face much impact from the COVID pandemic, Tordova said she hopes that it proves that “this way of life is resilient and will be a good option for people....
“Hard work isn’t what is harmful for people,” she said. “It’s work that has no meaning or work where people don’t feel empowered or autonomous. That’s the reward here, getting to explore new things all the time.”