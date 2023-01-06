More than 2 million people watched the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl college football game in Boise Dec. 20 on ESPN.
“We were very pleased with how the bowl was received in the national media, and viewers were very comparable to the past couple of years,” said Jamey Higham, president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, the game's title sponsor since 2011.
The state ranks first in U.S. potato production, growing about one-third of the country’s crop.
“The name, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, says it all,” Higham said. For the Commission, the game serves as “a 3 1/2-hour infomercial on Idaho potatoes with a national audience. It is a very good value for the IPC and for our stakeholders.”
Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference beat San Jose State University of the Mountain West 41-27.
Attendance in Albertsons Stadium was 10,122 in 2022, 10,217 in 2021, zero in 2020 amid COVID-19 restrictions, and 13,611 in 2019, several reports said.
Attendance varies based on factors such as which teams play, weather, and local school district schedules, Higham said. The Boise School District, for example, was still in session when the 2022 game was held.
In-person exposure to Idaho and its famous crop benefited from the game in other ways.
Eastern Michigan sent its band, cheer and dance teams as well as university dignitaries, the school reported, The dignitaries conducted a graduation ceremony for 16 players and four team support staff who missed the traditional ceremony at home.
The Potato Commission “leverages every opportunity available to promote Idaho potatoes and the famous ‘Grown in Idaho’ seal,” the commission said in a release. A goal is to keep the popular vegetable top-of-mind for consumers, especially as they shop and dine out during the holidays.
Game images — on television, online and in video highlights — include a baked-potato logo at midfield, a crystal bowl trophy filled with plastic potatoes, mascot Spuddy Buddy, and the french fry bath the winning coach receives.
Product mentions appear on ESPN television and radio ads as well as in sportscasters’ comments, video board announcements and the program printed for game day. Logos are placed on the field, in end zones, and on sidelines and fences.
The title sponsorship fee was $450,000 in 2019 and $280,000 in the COVID-19-affected 2020. It is $477,000 for 2021-24.
