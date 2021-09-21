Southwest Idaho farmers juggled tighter water supplies in an irrigation delivery season that ended in mid-September, about three weeks early.
“It was a challenging year. They all are,” said Dave Reynolds, who farms about 2,000 mostly gravity-irrigated acres spread across smallish fields in the Kuna area. “We shuffled volumes a little bit.”
“We’re still not as short of water as we could have been,” he said.
Matt Dorsey, who farms in the Caldwell-Marsing area, was among many who planned rotations based on nearly normal snowpack as planting season arrived. His irrigation district in July’s second half cut allocations by about one-third.
“We made it through,” he said. “We took a hit this year (on yield) just because of the cold, slow spring and weed pressure. Then it turned hot and stayed hot.”
Alfalfa hay will continue to grow when irrigated less, Dorsey said. Cutting water does not work well for corn or seed crops that require filling of kernels or seeds.
Reynolds said one of his alfalfa seed crops “burned” a bit, reducing yield, as he juggled water supplies. The crop doesn’t perform well if it gets too wet, but getting it too dry reduces pollination efficiency and can turn it to hay.
He and his crew at one point chose not to irrigate a wheat field so they would have more water for higher-value sweet corn.
“Some crops did get hurt,” Reynolds said. “You’re on a time frame. You can run smaller amounts to make it through. You had to kind of choose between crops.” He bought some water from others and used supplemental wells.
Dorsey harvested carrot seed and most of his bean crop during the Sept. 12-18 week. He has started silage corn harvest.
“That is what some will do when they are short on water — take it for silage and not grain corn,” he said.
Sid Freeman, who farms northwest of Caldwell, said using drip irrigation on sugar beets and onions nearly halved his water usage compared to a gravity system. And it enabled him to use less water than he was entitled to even after his district cut allotments by 20% at the end of June.
Dorsey said farmers “won’t be able to irrigate in the fall, so if we don’t get moisture in the winter, we will really be behind in spring.”
Late-harvested crops often are followed by a fall planting of wheat or a cover crop to aid soil. And many seed crops — including carrot, turnip, radish, collard green and onion — are planted in late summer or fall so they can germinate and produce seed the next year.
Brad McIntyre, whose family raises crops, animals and fowl in the Nampa-Caldwell area, said the farm did not water as much as normal, but soil-health practices over the years “definitely helped stretch the water.”
The soil keeps improving, including in its ability to hold water, and “every little bit helps in a year like this,” he said.
McIntyre said the heat and reduced water supply “caused a lot more work. We were more intentional in how we were doing things.”
He said most crop yields are off — mainly due to heat, which some animals and fowl handled better than others.