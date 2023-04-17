Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has appointed Mike Smith as chief operating officer, a new position for the Eagle, Idaho-based potato processor.
Smith, who joined the company in 2007, will have accountability for the company’s commercial, supply chain, agriculture and marketing and innovation organizations. He will continue to report to President and CEO Tom Werner.
“Creating this role helps position Lamb Weston for further growth by integrating our global operating teams, providing a truly end-to-end view of our entire business that we believe will unlock new efficiencies and scalable growth opportunities,” Werner said in a release. “Mike is a proven leader whose numerous contributions have driven strong growth across multiple areas of our business. I am confident he will provide a critical global perspective on the business and continue to deliver strong results in this new position.”
Smith most recently was senior vice president and general manager of foodservice, retail and marketing innovation. He led the foodservice and retail businesses to record sales, and launched award-winning innovations, according to the company.
Earlier, he was senior vice president of growth and strategy, a role that included accountability for Lamb’s global research, innovation and marketing organizations.
Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.
He will start the position May 29.
Sharon Miller will become North America president and Marc Schroeder will become international president, and Gerardo Scheufler will become chief supply chain officer. All will report to Smith.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.