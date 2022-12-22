Drought spreads across three-quarters of Washington, half of Oregon (copy)

Corn grows in dry ground during a drought. State grants are aimed at helping small-scale  Oregon farmers who were impacted by drought and wildfires in 2021.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

PORTLAND — More than 100 small-scale and beginning farmers in Oregon have been awarded grants to help recover from natural disasters in 2021.

State lawmakers approved a funding package in December 2021 to provide emergency aid for producers reeling from drought, wildfires, extreme heat and ice damage.

