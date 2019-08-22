SPOKANE — Share.Farm's co-founders are working to provide more people with local food — and receive it right at their door.
Previously a phone app, company co-founders Vince Peak, Eric Kobe and Adam Hegsted launched a website in July to offer same-day or next-day delivery of produce and specialty items.
"We wanted to make local food and seasonal stuff available for everybody," Hegsted said.
The website was the easiest way to do that, Hegsted said.
The company is trying to take Amazon.com's model and translate it to a virtual farmers' market or grocery store, delivered to the customer's house at a similar cost, he said.
"They want to know where their food is from, how it was grown, how it impacts the planet," Peak said. "We're really focused on a consumer that cares about the environment and sustainably-sourced products."
Customers receive authentication where and how their food is grown.
"What we're offering is convenience, but more so transparency," Peak said.
"I think everybody wants to help local farms and eat local foods," Hegsted said. "It's just a matter of convenience, affordability and making it accessible."
The website will allow farmers to sell all year long.
"During the farmers' market season, we want people to purchase from the farmers' market," Peak said. "But they're going to have product to purchase year-round."
The company is partnering with grower cooperatives LINC Foods in Spokane, Charlie's Produce in Seattle and is finalizing an agreement with the Western Montana Growers Co-op.
Hegsted is also a Spokane restaurant owner and chef.
"It's the foods the restaurants and chefs are buying, but it's available to everybody now," Hegsted said. "We're offering the same great products we're using — stuff that's really fresh and really great."
At some point, the company will be able to offer wholesale pricing, he said.
The company delivers to Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
So far, purchases average $50 to $60, Peak said. The company offers free delivery on purchases more than $100.
Plans are to expand and offer similar models in Boise, Idaho and Seattle, ideally by the end of the year, and beyond, partnering with local food hubs and produce companies there.
The co-founders take turns delivering produce, usually early in the morning. The company has four employees.
Hegsted isn't worried that the website's users will start tapping into the food he uses in his restaurants.
"Our goal is to have a better food system; when you're in Spokane, to have a Spokane experience — potatoes that are grown here, carrots that are grown here," he said.
The company will help interested farmers connect with the co-ops, he said.
In the end, farmers will be the big winners, Kobe said.
"More people buying from the farmer, that's what we want," he said.