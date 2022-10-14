1021_CP_MW Radicchio symposium courtesy

Northwest radicchio farmers toured Ferro Farm in Chioggia, Italy, in May to learn more about Italian radicchio types and storage.

PORTLAND — A symposium for radicchio farmers, buyers and sellers will be part of the agenda when the Sagra del Radicchio festival returns in-person this month.

The symposium will be Oct. 27 in Portland. The festival will follow on Oct. 28. 

