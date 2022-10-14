PORTLAND — A symposium for radicchio farmers, buyers and sellers will be part of the agenda when the Sagra del Radicchio festival returns in-person this month.
The symposium will be Oct. 27 in Portland. The festival will follow on Oct. 28.
The symposium includes the history of radicchio in Italy and the U.S., and panel discussions led by experienced farmers throughout the West.
"It's going to be an open session for folks to ask questions about growing radicchio specifically in their area," said Lane Selman, Oregon State University agricultural researcher and founder and director of the Culinary Breeding Network. "The biggest questions always are: When should I seed it? When should I transplant it? What varieties should I grow?"
She expects 75 growers to attend.
"I'm really hoping a lot of questions get answered," she said. "It's a really fantastic way to connect all these individuals in one room, for one day, to be very specific about what we're talking about."
Radicchio is a leafy chicory, often used to add color to salads. It is well-known for its bitterness, which gives it something of an acquired taste.
"More than one person has said to me, 'I don't like radicchio, but I'm really trying to,'" Selman said.
A marketing panel will include an update on efforts to establish a Pacific Northwest Radicchio Association, aiming to boost domestic markets and connect with Italian radicchio producers.
Selman and other stakeholders took another trip to Italy in May to meet with radicchio farmers. They learned more about radicchio harvested in the fall and kept in cold storage until spring sales. The symposium includes storage tips.
Organizers will debut three videos: the origins of different radicchio types, Italian methods of growing them and culinary uses.
Those videos and interacting with radicchio farmers help increase awareness of the crop, Selman said.
For example, Organically Grown Company is an event sponsor.
"They even said to me, 'We used to carry two different types of radicchio, but now we have seven types,'" Selman said.
For farmers, it's just a matter of figuring out seeding and transplanting times, she said.
"Otherwise, it's a crop that really takes care of itself," she said. "It can be out in the field, very hardy to cold, and it can just be out there and be something to sell all during the winter time."
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com