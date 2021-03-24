The first meeting to establish a Pacific Northwest Radicchio Association will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon on March 27.
Radicchio is a leafy chicory used to add color to salads.
Northwest growers are forming the association, working with farmers and breeders in Italy to boost market interest for the vegetable.
Lane Selman, one of the organizers and founder and director of the Culinary Breeding Network in Oregon, told the Capital Press the level of interest is "very high" from growers, retailers and wholesalers.
"It's really beautiful, it's super striking, and I think that gets people really excited," she said. "There's this thing that kind of looks like nothing else that we can produce. I think there's this component of mystery with it, a cultish kind of thing. This is a thing that not a lot of people eat in North America. It's something we can grow really well here."
The goal is for the meeting to be farmer-led and to determine whether the association would be a co-op, promotional organization or serve another purpose, Selman said.
"We wanted to create something that would be for the farmers, led by the farmers, to continue to promote radicchio and address increasing demand," Selman said.
The meeting will include a short presentation by organizers, background on the origins of the association and a timeline for formation, a history of "pro-chicory work" to date and possible projects the association would do.
"This is the place to grow radicchio, it's really fantastic, and create an identity for it," she said.