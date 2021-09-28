Pacific Northwest radicchio growers will offer farm tours this month featuring the crop.
The Chicory Week Rad Farm Tours — "rad" for "radicchio — will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Mount Vernon Wash., area. The tours include three farms.
The event is limited to 60 farmers, retailers, wholesalers or seed dealers.
Radicchio is a leafy chicory originally from Italy. It is often used to add color to salads. Radicchio farmers say they want to increase the winter vegetable's popularity.
Event organizers had initially planned to put on the annual Sagra Del Radicchio festival in Portland, but canceled it due to concerns about COVID-19, said Lane Selman, founder of the Culinary Breeding Network and a professor at Oregon State University.
The eight-day festival would have included a symposium and farm tours with Italian farmers, seed growers and other experts. Selman hopes those plans can come to fruition in 2022.
"It's been really hard to plan and un-plan, re-plan and un-plan," Selman told the Capital Press.
The USDA doesn't track the number of radicchio farmers. About 35 to 50 are helping establish the association.
The association had a virtual meeting in March. Another virtual meeting, yet to be scheduled, is slated for the winter, Selman said
Last year, organizers had a virtual festival, Rad TV, drawing more than 1,300 participants.
The breeding network and Chicory Week will continue to provide updates on social media, she said.
Washington State University’s Food Systems Program and the Culinary Breeding Network in 2020 received a $250,000 USDA specialty crop block grant through the Washington State Department of Agriculture to promote radicchio, put on events and develop an exchange with Italian farmers, breeders, seed dealers and experts.
The total number of radicchio acres is unknown, Selman said.
"I feel like everyone who is already growing radicchio that I know is growing more," she said.
