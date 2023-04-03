The new and reappointed members of the Potatoes USA board of directors include 14 from major producers Idaho, Washington and Oregon.
Potatoes USA promotes and supports the industry. The board sets strategic goals and objectives, and directs money and staff to initiatives such as marketing, research and education, according to a release from the organization. The board monitors and adjusts programs to meet industry needs including those of growers, processors and other stakeholders.
The 2023 board has 93 members including growers, importers and a representative of the public. Members serve three-year terms that expire at the end of February. Candidates are proposed annually by industry, and reviewed and appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
Potatoes USA’s annual meeting in Denver in mid-March featured Alex Caryl, branch chief of the market development division of the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service specialty crops program, swearing in 16 new board members and 16 reappointed members.
New board members
Idaho: Trever Belnap, Ben Josephson, David Mundt.
Washington: Rhonda Kleyn, Blake Underwood, Levi Underwood, Jake Wardenaar.
Arizona: Jim Corneillie.
Maine: Jeff Irving.
Michigan: Eric Makarewicz.
Minnesota: Sander Dagen.
North Dakota: Tom Nilson.
Pennsylvania: Dave Masser.
Wisconsin: Charlie Husnick, John D. Schroeder.
Importer member: Aron Derbidge.
Reappointed board members
Idaho: Kamren Koompin, Ryan Moss, Andrew Porath, Justin Searle.
Washington: Juan Martinez, Dennis Wright.
Oregon: Jess Blatchford.
Maine: Jennifer Gogan.
Minnesota: Casey Folson.
Nebraska: Troy Sorensen.North Dakota: David Fedje.
Texas: Steve Barrett.
Wisconsin: Michael Carter, Josh Knights, Kevin Schleicher.
Importer member: Kathy DeVries-Ruehs.
