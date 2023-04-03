Potatoes (copy)

Idaho, Washington and Oregon are well represented on the Potatoes USA board of directors.

The new and reappointed members of the Potatoes USA board of directors include 14 from major producers Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

Potatoes USA promotes and supports the industry. The board sets strategic goals and objectives, and directs money and staff to initiatives such as marketing, research and education, according to a release from the organization. The board monitors and adjusts programs to meet industry needs including those of growers, processors and other stakeholders.

