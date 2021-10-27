Northwest onion shipments are down, dragged by lower yields.
Prices are mixed, and favor big onions.
USDA’s Oct. 25 National Potato and Onion Market Report said Idaho and Malheur County, Ore., producers moved 5,887 loads for the season to date, down 36.7% from 9,304 a year ago. The Columbia Basin moved 8,663, down 9.6% from 9,584. A load is 400 hundredweight.
The report said a 50-pound sack of medium yellow Spanish hybrid onions from Idaho and Malheur County sold for $5-6, mostly $6. The year-earlier price was $6-7.50, mostly $7.
Medium yellow hybrid onions from the Columbia and Umatilla basins of Washington and Oregon sold for $6-7.50, mostly $7. The year-earlier price was $6.50-8, mostly $7.
Prices for jumbo yellow hybrids are better. From Idaho and Malheur County, they sold for $14-15, up from $6-6.50 a year earlier. Columbia-Umatilla jumbos sold for $12.50-14, mostly $13. That’s up from $6-7, mostly $6-6.50.
“In the medium market, heat was a big story all summer long,” said Mick Davie, USDA Market News reporter in Idaho Falls. “Yields were down in both areas, and that is why shipments are down.”
Onions struggled to gain size in summer’s above-normal heat, “so there are more mediums out there,” he said. That’s pushing prices lower for mediums and higher for jumbos.
Prices for mediums have rebounded in the past seven to 10 days given the big price difference, Davie said Oct. 26.
As for load volume, packer-shippers “don’t have to run as hard because they don’t have the onions,” he said. And with a shorter crop, more available onions are used to fill contracts and fewer are shipped to open-market channels.
Meanwhile, transportation “is very difficult to come by,” Davie said.
Grant Kitamura, co-owner and general manager of Baker & Murakami Produce in Ontario, Ore., said onion shipping volumes probably won’t change much given the low supply, though prices could increase.
Kay Riley, general manager of Snake River Produce in Nyssa, Ore., said it would take substantial additional demand over the holidays to move prices for large onions much higher, but those high prices could boost demand for mediums.
He said yield in the Oregon-Idaho growing region was down 30-40%.
Brenden Kent, general manager of Sunset Produce in Prosser, Wash., said demand is strong, especially for larger onions. Meanwhile, “medium sizes are now starting to get a lift, mainly from pre-holiday ads.”
He expects demand to stay strong for jumbos and increase a bit in the next few weeks for mediums.
Kent said lower shipment volumes reflect reduced yield including a shortage of jumbo onions. Shipments also can drop as higher prices encourage buyers who stocked up earlier to fill immediate needs primarily.
“We are seeing holiday demand start to come in, and I think you’ll see shipments increase as we get closer to the holidays,” he said.
The foodservice sector hasn’t recovered fully from COVID-19 impacts, Kent said.