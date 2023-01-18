Becky Pineda

Becky Pineda, agriculture conservation planner at Marion Soil and Water Conservation District.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

SALEM — Whether it's planting cover crops to prevent erosion or installing more efficient irrigation systems to save water, farmers and ranchers can rely on their local soil and water conservation district for help to improve the overall health of their land. 

Becky Pineda, agriculture conservation planner for the Marion SWCD based in Stayton, Ore., provided a rundown of grants, technical assistance and training available to producers during the 53rd annual Northwest Ag Show on Jan. 18.

