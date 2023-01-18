SALEM — Whether it's planting cover crops to prevent erosion or installing more efficient irrigation systems to save water, farmers and ranchers can rely on their local soil and water conservation district for help to improve the overall health of their land.
Becky Pineda, agriculture conservation planner for the Marion SWCD based in Stayton, Ore., provided a rundown of grants, technical assistance and training available to producers during the 53rd annual Northwest Ag Show on Jan. 18.
"We can get you on your way to a better, conservation-minded property," Pineda said.
SWCDs are units of government that trace their roots back to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. In response to the severe dust storms that swept across the American Midwest, President Franklin D. Roosevelt passed the Soil Conservation Act in 1935.
The law established the Soil Conservation Service under the USDA, or as it is known today, the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
In 1939, the Oregon Legislature passed legislation establishing conservation districts charged with administering programs to protect natural resources. There are 45 SWCDs statewide, totaling more than one per county, and nearly 3,000 across the country.
"We want to help landowners or managers within our district to conserve our natural resources," Pineda said.
Coming up with a plan to conserve natural resources on a property starts with a free site visit, Pineda said. As a conservation planner, she can discuss what the landowners' goals are and recommend management practices or technology may be beneficial.
"Within all of those separate areas, we work off of the NRCS conservation practices," Pineda said.
Conservation planning may include mapping soils, identifying invasive weeds or examining other aspects of an operation, such as waste storage and composting.
Once a plan is in place, the Marion SWCD may be able to assist with funding for specific projects. She highlighted one grant program, the Conservation Assistance Grant, which offers payments up to $7,500 to cover expenses and materials.
Landowners must provide at least half of the project cost through either financial or in-kind contributions. The remainder is then reimbursed by the district.
Conservation Assistance Grants may apply to a wide range of practices — from fencing, prescribed grazing and waste storage for ranchers to cover crops and drip irrigation on farms, and riparian forest buffers for forestland.
"No matter what the size of your land is, we have somebody who can help you," Pineda said.
The next deadline to apply for Conservation Assistance Grants is April 6. More information is available on the Marion SWCD website at www.marionswcd.net.
