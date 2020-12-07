BOISE — Idaho House of Representatives majority Republicans elected Filer-area farmer Clark Kauffman to chair the chamber’s Agricultural Affairs Committee in the 2021 and ’22 legislative sessions.
He succeeds Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, who remains on the committee. Boyle unsuccessfully challenged Mike Moyle, R-Star, for House majority leader. The session starts Jan. 11.
“I am excited to be chair of a committee that is my occupation, and it’s nice to have people who have been on the committee before to kind of bounce ideas off of and so on,” Kauffman said.
Half the 14 House Ag Affairs Committee members are returning. Kauffman is a new member. Speaker Scott Bedke asked him to serve.
“It will be interesting to have combinations of opinions, expertise and life experiences to talk about issues that are of interest to agriculture,” Kauffman said. He plans to poll members to determine topics about which they have interest or want more information, “and to the best of my ability, we’ll move in that direction.”
He expects the Legislature to again consider a hemp-legalization bill. Proposals did not pass in 2019 or 2020.
“I want to be inclusive of everybody’s idea, have the discussion, have the vote and move forward,” Kauffman said. “Everybody’s got life experiences and will look at ag through that lens. That’s what I want: diverse opinions on the different subjects.”
Also for 2021, he is returning to the House Resources and Conservation Committee, joining Revenue and Taxation, and coming off the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations and Transportation and Defense committees. Transportation and Defense meets the same day and time as Ag Affairs.
Kauffman was elected to the House in 2012. He said serving on JFAC the last four years and earlier on Rev and Tax helped him develop a broad perspective on budget-setting, “including how that affects individual farmers and agricultural business.”
He also has served as a board member with Idaho commodity groups and a local highway district.
On a policy committee, “every time you have new members or different members, the dynamic changes, so it takes a while to get to know each other,” Kauffman said. “That’s why I want to start off with everybody having some input.”
He graduated from Filer High School in 1968. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972, stationed in Texas, Utah, Vietnam and Minnesota. He was a security policeman in 1969 and 1970 in Vietnam.
Clark and Debbie Kauffman met in Minnesota, married and moved to Filer. Clark started working for a farmer who helped the Kauffmans start their own farm in 1974. They worked on- and off-farm to develop what is now the diversified Kaufmann Farm, about 300 acres.
“Nobody does it alone,” Clark Kauffman said. “You’ve got to have some mentors and some help.”
Debbie Kauffman served 16 years as elected Twin Falls County treasurer, retiring about three years ago.