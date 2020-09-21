Farms in five counties with a high rate of COVID-19 cases were allowed Monday to offer more tourist activities as Washington's governor relaxed restrictions on agritourism.
U-pick farms, Christmas tree lots and other agritourism operations in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima counties will be under the same rules as farms in other counties, according to the governor's office.
All five counties are still in "Phase 1" of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase plan to reopen businesses. The governor's office in August ordered agritourism severely curtailed throughout the state. Operators, farm groups and legislators persuaded the governor's office to allow some activities in 34 counties.
Washington Farm Bureau said relaxing the rules in Phase 1 counties was great news. "Bottom line is agritourism farms in Phase 1 counties can once again operate corn mazes, hay wagons, fire pits and more, just like is allowed in Phase 2 and 3 counties," the Farm Bureau said in a notice to its members.
The rules require farm employees and customers to cover their faces and keep 6 feet away from people they don't live with. Farms must provide hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect commonly touched services and minimize lines.
Some activities remained banned, such as indoor haunted houses, animal petting, inflatable play equipment, and games and activities in which surfaces can't be cleaned after each use.