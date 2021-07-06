EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Potato Commission has approved producing two national television commercials.
The commission in 2008 raised the state potato tax from 10 cents per hundredweight to the current 12.5 cents as part of a move from regional to national advertising. The idea was to create a national brand, sell more of the state’s potatoes and boost demand for the vegetable nationwide.
Idaho potato farmgate revenue topped $1 billion each of the past five years. The measure reflects acreage, yield, and average prices across categories such as fresh and processed potatoes. The state each year produces about one-third of U.S. potatoes, leading the country.
“TV advertising remains our foundation marketing program,” President and CEO Frank Muir said in an interview. “We are able to communicate across the country to every consumer the uniqueness of Idaho potatoes.”
Shooting the two ads at the same time over three to four days, using local talent and facilities, could cost $250,000 to $290,000, he said. One would run starting this September, the other in September 2022, each for about seven weeks.
Muir said the ads will stick to a recent theme that has a farmer searching for the Big Idaho Potato Truck. The ads also will remind viewers that the American Heart Association about a decade ago certified Idaho potatoes as heart-healthy.
The truck’s traditional U.S. tour starts in March and ends in September or October. The commission ended the 2020 tour in March on COVID-19 concerns. This year’s tour started July 1.
Muir said that for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, spending on the tour will be less than half what it is in a normal year. In the coming year, for which a budget has not yet been approved, it’s likely to cost 10-20% more than average as the commission promotes the tour’s 10th anniversary.
The commission is funded by a tax levied on all Idaho-grown potatoes. Potato tax revenue has averaged around $15 million annually in the past several years.
Muir said potato tax revenue for the current fiscal year is expected to come in slightly higher than 2020. The upward trend should continue the following year on increased acreage, he said.
The new budget is based on a five-year-average yield — conservative in that yields have increased in recent years, he said — and new acreage totals.
USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service June 30 estimated Idaho potato plantings at 315,000 acres, up 5% from 2020.
The commission bases its new budget on 314,039 acres, which United Potato Growers of Idaho reported through field surveys on the ground.
“So we’ve got a pretty good, solid number, which we anticipated because of recovery on the processing side,” Muir said.
Board members are expected to vote on the new budget July 21.