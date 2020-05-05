Idaho dry-bean acreage likely will increase this season.
Don Tolmie, a Parma-area grower and state Bean Commission member, said he expects 50,000 to 55,000 acres of dry beans — seed and commercial — to be planted this year, up from more than 47,000 a year ago. Prices should stay strong for at least a year.
“This coronavirus pandemic has really driven home to probably the vast majority of Americans that if times get really tough, you can always count on dry beans in the cupboard,” he said. “We haven’t seen bean sales at this level for probably 15 to 18 years.”
Demand outstripped supplies “to the point where processors had a hard time keeping up,” Tolmie said. “They are starting to get caught up now.”
Dry beans, consumed throughout much of the world, store well and are an affordable source of high levels of protein, folic acid and various micronutrients per pound, he said.
Households complying with mandated stay-at-home orders amid COVID-19 concerns flocked to grocery stores to buy shelf-stable and non-perishable items. Beans were popular from the start.
“It took us some time to understand what was going on, because all of a sudden, beans and toilet paper were disappearing at a rate we haven’t seen before,” Tolmie said. “Warehouses couldn’t get them cleaned fast enough and processors couldn’t get them into bags fast enough.”
Demand jumped from February into the first three weeks of March, when it’s usually coming off its peak. He said a typical three- to four-month supply disappeared in 10 to 14 days.
“Growers that were hanging on for another year had the opportunity to sell at very attractive prices,” he said May 4. “Even today, prices remain pretty attractive for farm-stored beans.”
Current contract prices for fall delivery are around $30 to $34 per hundredweight for pintos and $44 to $50 for dark red kidney beans, compared to the $18 to $26 for pintos and $36 to $42 for kidneys typical for this time of year, Tolmie said.
“I anticipate at least one year of these strong prices,” he said. He expects overproduction and price weakening for the crop that is grown in 2021 and consumed mostly in ’22.
Idaho’s 2018 bean crop enjoyed good weather, and growers harvested 92-94% of what they planted, Tolmie said. Last year, an expected production gain failed to materialize as early frost hit the crop and growers harvested 75-80% of plantings. Planted acres increased 12-15% from 2018 to ’19, but stocks did not change much.
Stocks in 2018 and last year were above recent averages, he said. Before COVID-19 hit, the industry had expected similar demand to that of a year ago, which would have left a significant inventory to absorb.
“Stocks are adequate, but we did not anticipate the demand on the stocks we have,” Tolmie said.
Planting is getting underway in southwest and south-central Idaho. It will conclude in about six weeks.
Tolmie said planted acres likely will be up 15-20% nationally as growers target good demand and prices, and turn away from traditional commodities like dry corn — currently unprofitable for ethanol production.
“Current planting conditions are excellent,” he said. “Always in the late spring, we anticipate a very strong production year. Then, in the late fall, we can figure out if we knew what we were talking about.”