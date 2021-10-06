The Idaho State Department of Agriculture aims to start taking applications from hemp producers and handlers soon.
Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt said the department hopes to receive USDA approval for the state’s hemp plan this month.
“We understand USDA is working through the review process as fast as they can,” she said. “As soon as we get approval, we are ready to process those applications.”
ISDA prepared an online system by which applicants will be able to pay licensing and inspection fees and see their licenses.
Proposed fees are $100 for an annual application, $500 for a grower’s annual license and $1,000 for a handler’s license, $250 per lot for a grower’s pre-harvest inspection, and $500 for an annual site inspection and other inspections for handlers.
Tewalt said ISDA analyzed the fees of other states operating under the 2018 Farm Bill “and tried to land on an amount that would help pay for the program but was not exorbitant.” The 2022 Legislature would review proposed administrative rules and fees.
If USDA approves the state’s plan, the license year would run Jan. 1-Dec. 31, she said. The renewal period likely would be in the fall. Hemp production is expected to start in 2022.
ISDA last summer conducted two rule-making sessions with stakeholders. The department Aug. 31 submitted to USDA a hemp plan that includes the new statute, the proposed rule and protocols for testing, disposal and remediation.
“We have been really busy this summer, not only on developing a draft regulatory structure, but also in preparing staff,” Tewalt said.
The department’s budget request for the July 1 fiscal year calls for adding 1.5 full-time-equivalent jobs as legislation specifies.
The Legislature this year authorized industrial hemp production, per the 2018 federal Farm Bill, after proposals failed in the previous two annual sessions. House Bill 126 allows production and transport of hemp containing tetrahydrocannabinol up to the ’18 Farm Bill’s limit but does not allow in-state possession or sale of THC-containing products.
