OLYMPIA — The House agriculture committee chairman said Tuesday he regrets voting for cap-and-trade, saying the Washington Department of Ecology has failed to shield farmers from higher fuel bills.
Rep. Mike Chapman, D-Port Angeles, said he conditioned his support for the landmark climate law on carbon taxes not applying to diesel and gasoline used to grow and transport farm goods.
"I personally feel aggrieved, you know, bait-and-switch on me," said Chapman, speaking at a committee meeting.
The Climate Commitment Act directs Ecology to "determine a method" to exempt farm fuels from carbon taxes. Farm groups say farmers are paying cap-and-trade surcharges on fuel. The maritime industry, also exempted, faces the same problem.
Ecology asserts it's up to oil companies to carry out the law.
"There is no additional regulatory determination needed in order for fuel suppliers to apply the exemption," Ecology spokeswoman Claire Boyte-White said in an email.
Western States Petroleum Association senior director Jessica Spiegel said Ecology has created the problem.
Oil companies face steep fines for not reporting every gallon they supply, but distributers are not obligated to report where the fuel goes, she said.
Large farms might work out an exemption to carbon taxes, but smaller farms are left to fend for themselves, she said.
"It's a bummer trying to figure this out," Spiegel said. "We just want to help people right now."
Farm lobbyists have circulated a graphic showing the complex fuel supply chain to illustrate how hard it is to track which gallons end up in tractors.
"We call it the 'spaghetti map,' " Washington Farm Bureau government relations director Breanne Elsey said. "Nobody has been able to figure out a solution."
Ecology has issued guidance on claiming exemptions. The guidance hasn't helped and tries to make farmers and others responsible for implementing cap-and-trade, Elsey said.
"The frustration for agriculture is that the law doesn't say the private sector is suppose to figure this out," she said.
Chapman blamed state regulators for inaction and said he was "beyond frustrated."
"The state does not appear willing to follow through with their commitment to the ag community, and I think that needs to be put on the record, loud and clear," Chapman said.
"Hopefully, we can find a solution, but from everything I'm hearing, it doesn't appear there's going to be a solution, and it would appear a tax is going to be collected that was never suppose to be collected," he said.
"I don't see how it's going to be fixed short of court action by some aggrieved party," Chapman said.
Some lawmakers support reimbursing farmers who present invoices showing they paid cap-and-trade surcharges.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee rejected setting aside $32 million for refunds. Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said he will offer a similar amendment to the House budget.
"This a band aid, not a permanent fix," he said.
The agricultural exemption was "thrown in at the last minute with no thought on how we're going to do this," Schmick said. "I don't think there's any sense of urgency to fix this."
Oil company BP was rumored to be working on a fix that could set an example for other oil companies. Nothing has come of it, apparently.
"We continue to work with our customers and the Department of Ecology to address uncertainty around how entities can verify exemptions that apply to targeted fuels used by marine and agricultural customers," BP spokeswoman Christina Audisho said in an email Wednesday.
Elsey said she agreed with Chapman that the issue is likely going to be court. "I do think that's the direction this is probably headed," she said.
