BOISE — Customers lined up Aug. 6 to buy peak-season squash and other produce from the Peaceful Belly Farm booth at the Boise Farmers Market.
Peppers “are hitting this week and next week,” reaching ideal size, ripeness and flavor, said farm manager Danny Trevett.
Caldwell-based Peaceful Belly and other vendors are among the hundreds of farmers markets across the U.S. taking part in Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture lists 53 farmers markets where producers sell directly to consumers.
Dawn Larzelier, a marketing analyst with the state Department of Agriculture, said farmers markets “really contribute to the quality of life” in the state and are “one of the easiest ways to meet your local farmers and connect at the source” of fresh food grown locally.
“What we’ve seen in the past year is that it’s something that is growing,” she said. For example, a new farmers market opened this year in Fruitland.
Larzelier said vendors are local farmers. Buyers include walk-up consumers as well as chefs who order fresh food for pickup at the farmers market.
Boise-based Global Gardens provides training and business services to beginning, refugee and immigrant farmers. It sells to restaurants, institutions and food banks.
Nine to 10 Global Gardens farmers sell at the Boise market, about three more than a year ago, said Rabiou Manzo, program manager. They gain valuable independent, face-to-face sales experience.
When you shop at a farmers market, “you help preserve Idaho’s agricultural heritage, stimulate local economies and gain access to fresh and nutritious food to support healthy communities,” Celia Gould, who directs the state Department of Agriculture, said in a release.
The markets play a vital role in the local food supply chain in addition to offering peak-season fruits and vegetables as well as meats, breads, flowers, honey and other products, the department said.
Larzelier said crops have been a bit behind due to the cool, wet spring, “but it looks like at this point things are really hopping and all our farmers markets are in full swing.”
At Peaceful Belly, “usually our tomatoes are out by now,” Trevett said. But since the spring delayed planting, the heirlooms are expected to be ready in about two weeks. Tomato quality will be good, he said.
He said the season for growing various crops, now in its sunny, hot stretch, is going well.
“We’re getting caught up on a lot of weeding and we’re keeping the quality up,” Trevett said.
