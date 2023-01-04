sm eggs.jpg (copy)

Bird flu is driving up the price of eggs.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

California shell egg prices doubled over the past six months and tripled in the past year as avian influenza, or bird flu, kept supplies low.

Prices Jan. 3 stood at $7.39 per cartoned dozen eggs in jumbo and extra large categories — down from the $7.52 peak for both from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, USDA Market News reported. Large eggs were $7.37.

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

