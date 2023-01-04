California shell egg prices doubled over the past six months and tripled in the past year as avian influenza, or bird flu, kept supplies low.
Prices Jan. 3 stood at $7.39 per cartoned dozen eggs in jumbo and extra large categories — down from the $7.52 peak for both from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, USDA Market News reported. Large eggs were $7.37.
Prices six months ago were $3.59 for jumbo, $3.42 for extra large and $3.35 for large. Prices a year ago were $2.37 for jumbo and $2.35 for large.
California ranks sixth in egg production, the state Egg Industry Association said in mid-2020, behind Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Wholesale prices for cartoned shell eggs, from various regions, started to recede heading into 2023, the Dec. 30 USDA Egg Markets Overview said. Supplies were light to moderate but becoming more available.
A dozen Midwest extra large cartoned eggs delivered to a warehouse sold for mostly $5.29 to $5.32, USDA’s Dec. 27 Egg Market News Report said. Large eggs were $5.27 to $5.30.
On June 27, a dozen Midwest eggs sold for mostly $2.51 to $2.54 for extra large and $2.49 to $2.52 for large. Dec. 27, 2021 prices were mostly $1.59 to $1.63 for extra large and $1.57 to $1.60 for large.
Major egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc. reported record-high sales and net income for the quarter ending Nov. 26. Record average selling prices for conventional eggs, mainly due to reduced supply related to the bird flu outbreak, was a factor along with good demand.
The Consumer Price Index for the one-year period ended in November rose 7.1% for all items and 12% for food at home. Energy rose 13.1%.
Prices jumped more for eggs than for other goods mostly because of bird flu, reports throughout 2022 said.
“You have all the inflation reasons, and with eggs, the industry is dealing with avian flu,” said Maria McIntyre, marketing director with McIntyre Pastures near Caldwell, Idaho. “Once you lose a flock, it’s very difficult to restock it with what’s happening with bird flu across the United States. And if you can find the birds, the cost is very high.”
A shortage of replacements can compound challenges associated with waiting for maturation. A hen becomes fully productive at 18 to 22 weeks old.
McIntyre Pastures, which runs about 2,700 laying hens a year, so far has not had a bird flu outbreak. The farm in the past year increased prices for its free-range eggs by about 12% — reflecting higher costs for feed, fuel, packaging and labor, McIntyre said — and began recycling cartons to help cut costs.
Bird flu affected more than 57.8 million poultry in 2022 as of Dec. 29, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Outbreaks occurred in 47 states.
Laying hens in the U.S. Dec. 1 totaled 374 million, down 5% from a year earlier, the Dec. 20 USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Chickens and Eggs Report said.
