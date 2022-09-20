U.S. cranberry growers are expected to produce more berries this year than in 2021, though the harvest is forecast to be smaller than past bumper crops that yielded a price-crushing surplus.

The USDA predicts farmers in Oregon, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Massachusetts will collect 7.44 million barrels of cranberries, up 5% from last year’s harvest of 7 million barrels. A barrel equals 100 pounds.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you