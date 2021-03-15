A survey of conservation district managers and supervisors showed staunch opposition to giving the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife a vote on the state Conservation Commission.
While 14 respondents said "yes," 56 said "no" to adding Fish and Wildlife to the 10-member commission. Disparaging comments accompanied some votes. Some said the department and private landowners didn't have common goals.
"WDFW has a vested interest in habitat creation," someone commented. "While there is room for this in the landscape and (conservation districts) implement buffers and wildlife habitat regularly, the WDFW perspective is inherently detrimental for agricultural producers."
The survey results and unattributed comments are in a staff report written for the Conservation Commission's teleconference March 18.
Fish and Wildlife advises the commission in a non-voting role. Director Kelly Susewind requested in 2019 that his department have a vote. It would be up to the Legislature to change the commission's make-up.
To gauge support for such legislation, the Conservation Commission conducted the survey. With the results in, the commission staff is recommending that state commissioners take no action.
Fish and Wildlife budget and government affairs director Nate Pamplin said in an email Friday that the department works with landowners, particularly with funding from the 2018 Farm Bill.
The department and landowners have conserved habitat and provided access for hunters and anglers, he said.
"We've seen great conservation gains through voluntary and incentive-based approaches in the Farm Bill and will continue to champion that on private lands," he said.
The conservation commission oversees the state's 45 conservation districts. Four members are from conservation districts, and four represent state agencies. Gov. Jay Inslee appointed the other two members, picking commissioners who informally represent tribes and environmental groups.
Besides conducting the survey, the commission staff contacted a few farm groups for their opinions on giving Fish and Wildlife a vote.
It would change the mission of the commission and "not for the better for producers," according to the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.
In his letter requesting a voting seat, Susewind said Fish and Wildlife can't fulfill its mission unless it partners with private landowners, who own half the land. Fish and Wildlife has large land holdings and plans to acquire more property.
"They are a land ownership company anyway. They buy and lock down and that's the end of the land usage," according to a comment.
Another commenter asserted that Fish and Wildlife's agenda is "extremely different" than that of conservation districts.
If Fish and Wildlife had a vote on the commission, members from state agencies would outnumber members from conservation districts.
"Absolutely not," one commenter answered, "last thing we need is more government involved in our process."
The survey also asked whether another commissioner should be added to balance giving Fish and Wildlife a vote.
The choices were a tribal representative, conservation district representative or a representative of "urban or small acreage agriculture."
The most popular choice was tribal representative. The survey, however, showed the strongest support for leaving Fish and Wildlife off the commission and making no change.