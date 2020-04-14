Onion packing and shipping season is coming to a disappointing finish at Snake River Produce.
“We are going to be packing for two hours tomorrow (April 14), and then throw the rest away,” General Manager Kay Riley said. That could amount to about 2 million pounds discarded, or 4 to 5% of the total 2019 crop for the Nyssa, Ore., company.
The sizable southeastern Oregon-southwestern Idaho growing region is known for big onions, demand for which plunged after COVID-19 concerns largely shut down the foodservice sector.
Retail demand, centered on small and medium sizes, jumped for 10 to 13 days in March as consumers stocked up in preparation for staying at home to reduce virus spread, National Onion Association Executive Vice President Greg Yielding said.
“Everybody wanted onions just like they wanted potatoes, etc.,” he said.
COVID-19 “is affecting the industry in your neck of the woods because of all of the larger onions that go to foodservice,” Yielding said. Restaurants can feature big onions as stand-alone menu items, or chop them for quick use in various offerings.
At Owyhee Produce, which farms and packs in Idaho and Oregon, CEO Shay Myers said larger onions “are being put back into cold storages in hopes that we can sell them later.” The 2019 crop has been in storage for seven to eight months, and the maximum viable storage period is about nine months.
“A lot of these onions are getting dumped into pits, and more will,” he said.
Yielding said many large onions “are just sitting there” and “not moving. There’s a lot of them out there.”
The retail situation is mixed.
Yielding said supply chains caught up following the demand surge, and stores again have plenty of onions.
Myers said retail sales now track 60% or more behind 52-week averages because consumers earlier bought three to four times as many onions as they would normally.
At Snake River Produce, where foodservice accounts for 50-60% of volume, Riley said the retail surge initially helped to make up for the foodservice plunge, which now is felt fully.
March 24, just before COVID-19 cases started climbing at rates that prompted the federal government to issue high-profile protective guidance, he said the Idaho-eastern Oregon growing region shipped 153 of the nation’s 560 loads, which are 40,000-pound truckload equivalents. The region April 9 shipped 18 of the country’s 229 loads.
USDA Market News on March 13 reported the region’s super colossal onions sold for $8 to $9 for a 50-pound sack, colossals $6 to $8, and jumbos $5 to $6.50 — mostly $5.50 to $6. As of April 13, super colossals sold for $6 to $8 — mostly $7 to $8 — colossals $6 to $7, and jumbos $5 to $6. Year-to-date shipments as of April 13 were down 14.8%
The reduced volumes forced Snake River Produce to extend its packing season.
“I am glad we are at the end our season and not the beginning,” Riley said. “Beyond that, we need desperately for businesses to get back in operation and for life to get back to normal. We are very sensitive to being safe; we have to be responsible in reopening businesses.”