Small-scale grain farmers, millers and bakers are looking for better ways to connect.
That was one of the topics of a "Flour Hour" online meeting last weekend.
Hosted by the California Grain Campaign, PDX Whole Grain Bakers Guild in Oregon and Cascadia Grains in Washington, the discussion was designed to highlight regional grain resources.
Similar programs were streamed in California, Oregon and Washington state.
When 285 participants were asked about their role in the industry, more than half were home bakers, 14% were professional bakers and 6% were farmers, said Aba Kiser, Cascadia Grains Conference organizer.
One of the issues for farmers was finding a local market. One of the issues for bakers was finding local sources of flour and grain.
"It is difficult finding local buyers for our grains," said Jessica Moon, of Moon Family Farm in Prosser, Wash.
Her family works with Cairnspring Mills, a Skagit Valley, Wash., company that specializes in local flours, she said. But, she said, "We could do way more."
Moon said home bakers and small bakeries make small purchases, but her family loves selling to them because of the friendships that develop. She also likes to see what people make with their grain.
Home baker Jordan Petram, a member of the Northwest Bread Bakers group, said finding farms that sell directly to customers can be a challenge.
Several people cited the Challenger Breadware website, which provides links to small-scale millers and farmers.
But a more inclusive "website clearing house" would be best, Petram said. It would include the websites of millers and farmers.
Sonja Burchard, owner and head baker at Tafoni Bakehouse in Bellevue, Wash., said she is interested in better access to both local berries and flours, as part of her commitment to only using local ingredients. She's been able to get Cairnspring flour from Charlie's Produce, a distributor, but the selection is limited.
"If there was more local demand, perhaps distributors like Charlie's would be able to afford to carry more of these products," she said.
Steve Crider, farm-to-school lead for Viva Farms in Skagit County, reminded the group that healthful grain and flour begin with healthy soils.
"Farmers need to be recognized for their ecological services and rewarded for that," Crider said. "Grain is a huge piece of crop rotations, soil protection, et cetera."