Shay Myers donated asparagus because he couldn’t find workers to harvest it.
An April 24 event at his 32-acre Nyssa, Ore., asparagus field drew individuals and families as well as representatives of food banks, church groups, and organizations that advocate for older people in need.
Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce, said participants’ comments included “lots of thank yous,” and, “Now I know why it’s so expensive” — a reference to the work it takes to pick asparagus.
He held the event in part to draw attention to labor challenges.
Local workers “will fill in here and there, but you can’t rely only on them. There are too many things competing,” Myers said. And Owyhee’s guest workers are yet to arrive through the federal H-2A program.
“Our date of need was March 21 and we still don’t have workers today,” Myers said April 26. “We still don’t have an answer on when the workers are arriving.” He expects them to be about 60 days late.
There is a “significant disconnect” between people who carry out policy and ag producers on the need the workers now, he said.
Owyhee farms about 4,000 acres. The business has an onion-packing plant in Parma, Idaho, packs asparagus in Fruitland, Idaho, and has its farming operation in Nyssa. Combined employment peaks at around 300 at harvest.
Myers said the business employs H-2A workers in almost every aspect of the operation, and “they represent probably 60% of our key employees.” They get $16.34 an hour and housing.
About a week’s worth of asparagus harvest has been lost, with about seven weeks left to pick the perennial crop, he said. Owyhee gave away 80,000 to 100,000 pounds at the April 24 event, which KTVB reported drew more than 5,000.
Earlier, Owyhee planted watermelons on about 115 acres combined with help from packing-plant employees.
“That doesn’t get us harvested” come late June or early July,” Myers said. “That is a potential issue.”