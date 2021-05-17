Keeping up with clients’ growth is one challenge as Ag Idaho Consulting owner-operator Bo Isham builds his business.
“My clientele is typically a younger group, so they are naturally growing and expanding” by adding acres, said the Homedale-based Isham, 34.
“We scout 15,000-20,000 acres a year,” he said. The total has been increasing 20% to 30% per year for the business, now in its fifth year. “Our goal is to put people in the field, eyes in the field.”
Isham found relationship-building and “being in front of that community” a natural fit as he began building the business, he said. “You just get to know everyone really well.”
Isham is one of a growing number of ag consultants who help farmers get the most from their crops. He and other independent consultants agree that their businesses offer challenges and unique satisfaction.
Weiser-based consultant Keven Froshiesar said an inherent challenge to starting in the business is “the confidence to go ask farmers if they want to pay you to consult on the farm.
“I would ask, ‘What problems do you have on the farm?’” he said. “Some said they don’t have any, or, ‘You can help with one thing.’ I am appreciative of the growers.”
Advantages include flexibility.
“It’s what you make of it,” Froshiesar said. “My motivation is time with family.” With customers, he has plenty of time as well as “the flexibility of what the customer wants me to do, I do.”
Jennifer Riebe, based in Sand Hollow, said a challenge is that “we’re not associated with a larger company that automatically puts you in touch with growers.”
On the other hand, she said, “We are independent. The only thing I am selling is information.”
Isham grew up on a hay and small grain farm near Howe. He graduated from the University of Idaho in plant and horticultural sciences in 2009, and worked for about 10 years combined as an intern and full-time staffer at a large fertilizer company.
He does agronomy work including field checking and scouting, and making fertilizer and chemical recommendations to farmers and ranchers.
Isham's business for the last two years has occupied a 3,200-square-foot building he and his wife, Kayla, own.
He has two full-time employees, a seasonal employee and two interns. They work with onions, hops, corn, sugar beets, beans, mint and several seed crops.
The region's crop diversity often means growers “are not able to know everything about the crops they are growing,” Isham said.
Per-acre fees vary by crop.
“Onions and hops are more expensive” fee-wise, Isham said. They’re high-intensity crops and “we’re in them more often.”
Corn is less expensive because it requires fewer mid-season visits. Corn is a large, growing part of the business because the area has many animals to feed, “and it’s a really good rotation crop with a lot of herbicide options,” he said.
Isham also sells corn seed though an agreement with a large company that has southwest Idaho operations. He also sells cover crop seed. He does not sell chemicals or fertilizer.
“My goal is to be an advocate for the grower,” he said. “We want to bring them the information they need. And we can bring in outside resources and people.”
Many clients have recently been showing interest in soil preparation, and regenerative agriculture including cover crops and intercropping.
“I see a lot of farmers moving in that direction,” Isham said. “We want to be at the forefront of that, to help them integrate it.” The business recently acquired a no-till drill available to growers.