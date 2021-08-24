VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Zimmerman family farm has survived 149 years, but may soon close if it can't get the water right it applied for in 2009 from the Washington Department of Ecology.
The odds look long for Bill Zimmerman, whose forefathers bought the property in 1872. He pumps from a well to irrigate about 100 acres, and Ecology says that is illegal. The department's stance comes down to this: Zimmerman must prove the water he uses won't lower a nearby creek by one drop.
If he does, he'll have to somehow put that drop back in the creek. A drop for a drop. To keep farming, Zimmerman has to navigate this zero-sum game.
"It's been anything but simple," he said. "It's really been complex."
For generations, Western Washington farmers supplemented ample rainfall with short irrigation seasons. Water rights were not as well developed as in arid Eastern Washington. At the same time, Washington water law encouraged family farms.
Times changed, however, and the Legislature made fish a priority.
State Supreme Court decisions further favored keeping water in streams. And the idea that wells and streams are connected — it's called "hydraulic continuity" — took hold, erasing the distinction between groundwater rights and surface water rights.
Zimmerman, 67, said he realized more than a decade ago he needed to secure a water right. The farm had converted to water-intensive fruits and vegetables after the market for clover seed shriveled.
"We realized, 'Gosh, people really wanted fresh produce, and we could supply that," Zimmerman said.
The farm built a roadside store and capitalized on Clark County's growing population. City residents flock to Bi-Zi Farms to buy fresh produce and to pet farm animals.
To grow berries, corn, cucumbers and other crops, Zimmerman applied 12 years ago to pump 300 gallons a minute, up to 120 acre-feet a year, to irrigate 94 acres.
While waiting for a permit, he irrigated and occasionally checked with Ecology. "I was always told, 'You're almost to the top of the pile. Anyway, you'll be fine,'" he said.
Last November, Ecology mailed letters to water-right applicants in the basin, including Zimmerman. The letter said to submit a "mitigation plan" or forget about getting a water right.
Zimmerman checked the only box that wouldn't have killed his produce farm.
The letter told him he must "hire a qualified consultant to evaluate the project." Submitting a mitigation plan "in no way guarantees approval of a water right."
Ecology's authority stems from an "in-stream flow rule" in the Washington Administrative Code. The rule prohibits any new water right that "adversely impacts in-stream resources."
Some waterways have in-stream flow rules and some don't. Salmon Creek has one, making it a "closed stream basin."
Any new water right — whether from groundwater or surface water — must offset "100%" of its impact to the creek and its tributaries. This typically means relinquishing a water right to get a new one.
Ecology tried another way once. It proposed offsetting a city's new water right by improving fish habitat. The plan took 20 years to write and had broad support.
The state Supreme Court nixed it. The 6-3 decision in 2015 said Ecology couldn't claim it was in the public's interest to permanently take water from a stream, even if there was a net benefit to fish.
The decision prevents anything other than a "water-for-water" mitigation plan.
Following through on his response to Ecology, Zimmerman hired a consultant. He said he's spent about $5,000, but has no plan.
Zimmerman could connect to a public waterline that runs past the farm. He estimates his water bill would be a cost-prohibitive $100,000 a year, a figure the water utility doesn't dispute.
Another option would be to buy existing water rights. Zimmerman estimates that would cost between $1,000 and $3,000 an acre-foot. The one-time expense would be doable, he said, but he has to find available water rights in the same sub-basin, and so far he hasn't.
Recently, Zimmerman went public with his plight, framing the issue on social media as Ecology denying water to grow food.
An online petition has collected thousands of signatures. Comments sympathetic to Zimmerman and hostile to Ecology pour in on Facebook.
Zimmerman calls the response "heartwarming." He also said he knows Ecology is "ticked off."
Ecology spokesman Jeff Zenk said the public-relations push has not helped, nor changed Ecology's position.
"We have an obligation to identify how much impact he's going to have on the in-stream flow," Zenk said.
"We aren't trying to overstep our authority. We have to go by what the courts, the Legislature and the (administrative code) tell us," he said.
Furthermore, Ecology does not have anti-agricultural bent, Zenk said.
"Nobody wants to see Mr. Zimmerman's farm close. The public doesn't. Ecology doesn't. Nobody does," Zenk said. "The rules are being applied to Mr. Zimmerman the same as to anybody in that situation."
By continuing to irrigate, Zimmerman risks fines — $5,000 a day for all summer.
Zenk said he can't speculate on whether Ecology will take enforcement action, but adds, "it's obviously against the law."
Zimmerman said he's continued to irrigate "to finish out the crops we have and produce food for the community."
One only has to look at surrounding houses to believe builders covet the farmland. But Zimmerman said he has no thoughts of selling.
One son, Doug, works on the farm. The other, Joe, manages a county-owned educational farm in Vancouver.
"My family wants to continue," Bill Zimmerman said. "If we don't get the water right, it puts us in a box. As to what we would do, I don't know."
He said he has no regrets about stirring up the public, even as he goes back and forth with Ecology.
"I don't have any second thoughts, not a bit," he said. "If Bi-Zi Farms goes under, but it shakes things up and changes things, that would make me feel real good."