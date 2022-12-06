SM solar panels.

A Washington state agency has trumped Yakima County's moratorium on solar developments.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

The Washington Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council on Monday brushed aside Yakima County's moratorium on solar projects.

The council will continue to fast-track a California company's application to build side-by-side solar plants on about 1,700 acres zoned for agriculture.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you