WOODBURN, Ore. — Iverson Family Farms in Woodburn, Ore., announced Monday it will resume its annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival — one of Oregon's most popular agritourism events — this spring.
The event will kick off Friday, March 19, and continue through May 2. Blooms are expected to be at peak the second and third weeks of April. This year, visitors must buy tickets online in advance and follow new safety protocols.
The Iversons say they're thrilled to renew the event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit last March, the Iversons canceled the festival for the first time in 36 years.
Karen Iverson Bever, one of the festival's coordinators, estimated the farm lost "well over $1 million" in revenue. The festival drew more than 150,000 visitors from around the world the previous year.
"We are so thrilled to be able to invite guests to experience the color and beauty of our tulip fields this year," Bever said Monday.
At the farm this year, guests will be able to explore 40 acres of tulip fields and 80 acres of other outdoor spaces. Iverson Family Farms, with Mount Hood as its backdrop, grows about 1,200 acres of grass seed, tulips, winegrapes, vetch seed and industrial hemp.
At this year's festival, state COVID-19 protocols permitting, the farm will offer hot air balloon trips, tram and hay wagon rides, wine tasting, an event garden and food vendor offerings.
Some activities will be canceled this year due to COVID-19, including the pony rides, photo cut-out boards and cow trains.
Visitors must buy day tickets or season passes online rather than at the gate this year. The farm will honor any unused tickets purchased in 2020 and will continuously release tickets available for purchase seven days in advance of each visit date.
Emily Iverson, who's helping run the event, told the Capital Press the farm plans to require masks and limit the number of guests each day in order to follow state guidelines. Iverson estimated that the festival will have about 50% of its usual pre-COVID attendance.
Iverson said her family has been closely watching how the Oregon Zoo, farmers markets and annual food festivals are operating and taking cues from them.
The farm has also raised its ticket prices this year to help make up for last year's losses.
"Due to hardships in 2020 and the struggle of our family farm, we have made the decision to increase the prices for our tulip festival," the farm said in a statement.
During 2020, the farm pivoted, selling more than 10,000 flower pots and delivering flowers to senior homes. Iverson said the farm intends to deliver flowers to seniors again this year and plans to partner with the Alzheimer's Association and Relay for Life. Iverson, whose grandparents died of Alzheimer's and cancer, said supporting these causes means a lot to her.
Iverson said she's excited to resume the festival and continue delivering flower pots "for years to come."