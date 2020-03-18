WOODBURN, Ore. — One of Oregon's most popular agritourism events has been canceled to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
For the first time in 36 years, Iverson Family Farms in Woodburn, Ore., will not hold its annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, a colorful rite of spring that draws thousands of visitors from around the world.
Barb Iverson, who runs the tulip farm, said it was a difficult but necessary decision as the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to at least 75 as of March 18. The festival was scheduled to begin Friday, March 20, and continue through May 3.
Schools are closed in Oregon through April 28, and Gov. Kate Brown has issued restrictions to curb the transmission of coronavirus, including banning all public gatherings of more than 25 people and prohibiting dining inside bars and restaurants.
Iverson said the farm is still considering whether to provide any access to the tulip fields this season — the flowers are going to bloom regardless of what happens, she said. The concern is whether that would lead to a sudden rush of traffic and potentially increase people's exposure to the virus.
"We want everybody to be safe," Iverson said. "It's just hard, because right now we don't have enough information. Who knows what the next two weeks will bring?"
Last year, the festival brought in about 150,000 visitors and a little over $1 million in revenue, she said.
"It's a big hit for the farm," Iverson said. Iverson Family Farms grows about 1,200 acres of grass seed, vetch seed, tulips, winegrapes and, most recently, industrial hemp.
Losing the festival could mean cutting back on seasonal employees and other expenses to help make ends meet, Iverson said. Other local and school groups also use the festival to host fundraisers of their own, extending the economic impact into the community.
"It's going to be a tough year for a lot of them," Iverson said. "We will get through this. Hopefully it doesn't take down everything."
For more information about Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm and this year's schedule, call 503-634-2243 or visit www.woodenshoe.com.