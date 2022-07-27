Woodtick fire

The Woodtick Fire in Central Idaho.

 Courtesy U.S. Forest Service

The Woodtick Fire in Central Idaho grew slightly to an estimated 1,721 acres as of early July 26.

Wind-driven runs and hot, dry conditions have challenged crews working on the fire, which lightning started July 14. It is burning in timber, grass and brush about 27 miles west of Challis in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.

