The Woodtick Fire in Central Idaho grew slightly to an estimated 1,721 acres as of early July 26.
Wind-driven runs and hot, dry conditions have challenged crews working on the fire, which lightning started July 14. It is burning in timber, grass and brush about 27 miles west of Challis in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
Winds shifted in the past couple of days, reducing fire activity and focusing most spread south to Martindale Creek.
“The ridge itself is kind of acting as a shield, so it’s not spreading downslope as dramatically,” fire spokesman Randy Pyle said. That provides some additional time, and “with that, we’re looking for opportunities to dig hand line, prep roads and effectively be ready for firefighting.”
For safety reasons crews shifted strategy to point protection and containment after trying three times to attack the fire directly.
Fire managers expect continued growth to the south as well as short-range spotting, isolated torching and short runs in trees’ upper crowns, a July 26 report on the InciWeb incident information system said. They expect the fire to be contained around Sept. 1.
Some 87 people worked on the fire July 26. Managers added resources including a helicopter for water drops, reconnaissance and mapping.
Crews continued to evaluate and prepare high-value areas at risk and to scout for areas that offer advantages in stopping the fire's growth. They reduced fuels and cut hazardous trees along roads.
Pyle said a goal for July 26 was to have water handling supplies fully set up for point and structure protection in Red Spar, Camas Creek Ranch, Lost Springs Campground, Silver Creek Historic Cabins and Silver Creek Estates. Individual ranches are in some of the areas.
“These are identified values at risk,” he said.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office recently said immediate evacuation is necessary for Camas Creek residents. The office said residents of Castle Creek, and Silver Creek including Ramshorn Creek should prepare for possible evacuation.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Department of Lands announced first-stage fire restrictions and urged extreme caution in the area.
Forest officials early July 27 estimated the fire at 1,773 acres. Crews met the previous day’s goal to receive and install water-delivery equipment around structures in communities. They worked with landowners to reduce fuel loads around structures.
