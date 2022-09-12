Wildfire activity

Wildfire activity has increased across the Northwest in September.

BOISE — Federal officials have elevated the wildfire preparedness level as several large fires continue to grow and more people and equipment are needed.

The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group increased the wildfire preparedness level from 3 to 4, on a scale of 1-5.

